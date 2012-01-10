PRAGUE Jan 10 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech
financial markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
============================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE - Czech grid operator CEPS to hold a news conference
at 0900 GMT.
Related news:
============================TOP NEWS============================
CHURCH PROPERTY ROW SHAKES CABINET: Czech Prime Minister
Petr Necas rejected demands by a junior coalition partner on
Monday to delay the return of property confiscated from churches
during the communist era, escalating a rift in the ruling
coalition, party officials said.
Story: Related news:
CEZ MAY SCALE BACK NUCLEAR EXPANSION PLAN: Czech power
company CEZ will likely scale back its nuclear
expansion tender because of new legal restrictions on public
procurement, a decision that would reduce the potential size of
the deal by some $15 billion.
Story: Related news:
PRAGUE KEEN ON E.ON STAKE IN CITY GAS SUPPLIER: Prague city
authorities want to buy out German utility E.ON's
stake in Prazska Plynarenska to take almost full ownership of
the city's gas supplier, weekly magazine Euro reported.
Story: Related news:
DEC CPI IN LINE, ABOVE TARGET: Czech consumer prices rose
0.4 percent in December on a month-on-month basis, putting the
annual inflation rate a touch lower than the month before at 2.4
percent, data showed.
Story: Related news:
C.BANK ON CPI: Higher-than-expected Czech consumer inflation
in December reflects retailers' anticipation of a hike in the
value-added tax on food which came into effect in January, the
central bank said.
Story: Related news:
STATE DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government
debt rose to 1.499 trillion crowns at the end of December, from
1.457 trillion at the end of September, the Finance Ministry
said.
Story: Related news:
BOND ISSUANCE CALENDAR: The Czech Finance Ministry released
plans on Monday to auction 11-17 billion crowns ($9.18 billion)
worth of domestic government bonds in three primary auctions in
February 2012.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint rebounded on Monday on
hopes that Budapest would agree on a financing deal with
international lenders in negotiations this week, and its rise
also supported other emerging European currencies.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Czech day-ahead power prices fell on Monday due
to expectations for more wind generation in the region and
temperatures that remained above seasonal averages, traders
said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 25.742 25.83 0.34 -0.77
vs Dollar 20.122 20.265 0.71 -1.98
Czech Equities 885.4 885.4 -1.01 -2.82
U.S. Equities 12,392.69 12,359.92 0.27 1.43
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
CEZ TO INVEST IN TURKEY: Czech power group CEZ
plans to invest 7.5 billion Czech crowns in Turkey this year.
The main investment will be in a gas-fired power station.
E15, page 1
BRIBERY CHARGES: The anti-corruption police has proposed to
charge the informal chief of coalition party Public Affairs Vit
Barta and another member of the party Jaroslav Skarka with
bribery.
Pravo, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 20.3791 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)