PRAGUE Jan 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS==============================

PRAGUE - Czech grid operator CEPS to hold a news conference at 0900 GMT.

Related news: ============================TOP NEWS============================

CHURCH PROPERTY ROW SHAKES CABINET: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas rejected demands by a junior coalition partner on Monday to delay the return of property confiscated from churches during the communist era, escalating a rift in the ruling coalition, party officials said.

Story: Related news:

CEZ MAY SCALE BACK NUCLEAR EXPANSION PLAN: Czech power company CEZ will likely scale back its nuclear expansion tender because of new legal restrictions on public procurement, a decision that would reduce the potential size of the deal by some $15 billion.

Story: Related news:

PRAGUE KEEN ON E.ON STAKE IN CITY GAS SUPPLIER: Prague city authorities want to buy out German utility E.ON's stake in Prazska Plynarenska to take almost full ownership of the city's gas supplier, weekly magazine Euro reported.

Story: Related news:

DEC CPI IN LINE, ABOVE TARGET: Czech consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in December on a month-on-month basis, putting the annual inflation rate a touch lower than the month before at 2.4 percent, data showed.

Story: Related news:

C.BANK ON CPI: Higher-than-expected Czech consumer inflation in December reflects retailers' anticipation of a hike in the value-added tax on food which came into effect in January, the central bank said.

Story: Related news:

STATE DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government debt rose to 1.499 trillion crowns at the end of December, from 1.457 trillion at the end of September, the Finance Ministry said.

Story: Related news:

BOND ISSUANCE CALENDAR: The Czech Finance Ministry released plans on Monday to auction 11-17 billion crowns ($9.18 billion) worth of domestic government bonds in three primary auctions in February 2012.

Story: Related news:

CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint rebounded on Monday on hopes that Budapest would agree on a financing deal with international lenders in negotiations this week, and its rise also supported other emerging European currencies.

Story: Related news:

CEE POWER: Czech day-ahead power prices fell on Monday due to expectations for more wind generation in the region and temperatures that remained above seasonal averages, traders said.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 25.742 25.83 0.34 -0.77 vs Dollar 20.122 20.265 0.71 -1.98 Czech Equities 885.4 885.4 -1.01 -2.82 U.S. Equities 12,392.69 12,359.92 0.27 1.43 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST=========================

CEZ TO INVEST IN TURKEY: Czech power group CEZ plans to invest 7.5 billion Czech crowns in Turkey this year. The main investment will be in a gas-fired power station.

E15, page 1

BRIBERY CHARGES: The anti-corruption police has proposed to charge the informal chief of coalition party Public Affairs Vit Barta and another member of the party Jaroslav Skarka with bribery.

Pravo, page 1

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.3791 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)