November current account balance data at 0900 GMT.

FINMIN SEES SMALL GROWTH: The chances that the Czech economy will moderately expand this year are rising, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek was quoted as saying on Friday.

CZECH PARTY MAY QUIT GOVT OVER EU FISCAL PLAN: Leader of Czech coalition party TOP09 Karel Schwarzenberg said the country should back a new EU fiscal treaty or ministers from his party would quit, daily Lidove Noviny newspaper reported.

EUROBOND PLANS: The Czech Finance Ministry aims to be ready to tap markets with a eurobond as of February, Deputy Minister Jan Gregor said.

CROWN FIRMS: The Czech crown firmed by 1 percent on the day on Thursday to 25.57 per euro, the strongest level since January 3, after successful debt auctions in Spain, Italy and Hungary boosted sentiment.

T-BILL AUCTION: Following are results of Thursday's auction of 26-week Czech Treasury bills compared with the previous sale of bills with the same maturity.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies rose on Thursday, led by the forint after a solid debt sale reflected cautious optimism Hungary will agree an aid deal with the IMF, while robust demand for debt across Europe boosted risk appetite.

CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power prices rose sharply on Thursday with traders saying the increase was not in line with fundamentals and more likely explained by low liquidity.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 25.523 25.56 0.14 0.09 vs Dollar 19.837 19.924 0.44 -0.53 Czech Equities 897.6 897.6 0.79 -1.48 U.S. Equities 12,471.02 12,449.45 0.17 2.07 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST=========================

FISCAL PACT: The government will debate the EU's new fiscal treaty on Wednesday.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 4

FINMIN ON IMF LOAN: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said he was not categorically against a new loan to the IMF but he wanted to talks about the meaningfullness of the loan and about the size of the contribution.

Hospodarkse Noviny, page 10

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

