PRAGUE Jan 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================

December producer prices and November foreign trade prices data at 0800 GMT.

Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================TOP NEWS============================

CEE MARKETS: Central European assets fell on Friday as fears of an imminent credit rating downgrade for some euro zone states prompted sales of riskier emerging market assets, while comments from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggested tough bailout talks ahead for Hungary.

CEE POWER: Czech power prices for Monday rose, pushed higher by forecasts for a drop in wind power output and colder weather, while the front year contract fell on weaker oil, traders said on Friday.

CZECHS ESCAPE ZAMBIA: Three Czechs who were arrested and charged with espionage in Zambia escaped from custody and returned to their country, Zambia state radio reported on Saturday, quoting home affairs minister Kennedy Sakeni.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 25.546 25.574 0.11 0 vs Dollar 20.203 20.167 -0.18 -2.39 Czech Equities 890.6 890.6 -0.78 -2.25 U.S. Equities 12,422.06 12,471.02 -0.39 1.67 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT

========================PRESS DIGEST=========================

RATINGS: The ratings downgrade of several euro zone countries on Friday will have a negative impact on the Czech crown, analysts said. The ratings of some banks, with western parents, could also be affected.

Hospodarkse Noviny, page 1

TV MONEY: At least six banks have applied to manage 3.7 billion crowns of Czech Television funds.

E15, page 1

