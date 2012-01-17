PRAGUE Jan 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint recovered a foothold in afternoon trading as some investors bet on a growing chance of successful talks with the IMF on a bailout, although a weaker euro and the political risks to the talks kept it down on the day.

CEE POWER: The Czech Cal '13 contract dropped to an all-time low on Monday following a ratings cut of several euro-zone members that raised fears over economic growth and future energy demand, traders said.

EBRD ON EMERGING EUROPE: It is time for a new version of the Vienna Initiative to ensure western banks do not leave emerging Europe in the lurch by rushing to prune business there, a senior finance official said.

EU TREATY: Jaroslav Kurfurst, the Foreign Ministry official negotiating the EU fiscal treaty, said a preliminary analysis of the compact concluded there will be no transfer of powers.

In order for the treaty to take effect, 12 euro zone members must ratify it. A Czech signature would show support but is not necessary for it to be valid.

He said the mass ratings downgrade last week will raise pressure on reaching an agreement.

SOLAR: The Association of Unsuccessful Investors into Photovoltaic Plants (SNIFE) is preparing a 4 billion crown complaint against the state for changing conditions in subsidies.

($1 = 20.1565 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)