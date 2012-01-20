PRAGUE Jan 20 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech
financial markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
============================TOP NEWS============================
IMF LOAN: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Thursday
he was leaning toward providing the IMF with a
smaller-than-proposed loan as part of a European package to
tackle the euro zone debt crisis, singalling a shift in his
previously negative stance towards the loan.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint rose to a four-week high
on Thursday and bond prices rose sharply on hopes that Budapest
is getting closer to an aid deal it needs to cope with its debt
burden this year, giving a boost to other central European
currencies.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power fell on Thursday due to
mild weather, healthy wind levels and weaker demand headed into
the weekend as prices in the Czech and Slovak markets recoupled
after splitting the previous two days, traders said.
Story: Related news:
2ND ROUND: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 236 million
crowns ($11.84 million) worth of variable rate government bonds
due in 2017 out of 1.5 billion slated for the
second, non-competitive round of an auction on Thursday.
Story: Related news:
========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
EU BUDGET: The Czech Republic will join with the group of
countries that want a smaller EU budget after 2013. Finance
Minister Miroslav Kalousek said the cabinet wants priority to go
to cohesion funds.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
ORCO: Orco Property Group will start building a
500 million crown ($25.43 million), 145-unit residential
building in Prague in the spring, operating director Ales
Vobruba said. It is also looking to sell two office buildings in
Prague from its Endurance Fund, including CEZ
headquarters.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
URANIUM MINING: State miner Diamo found new uranium reserves
good for five years and worth 3 billion crowns.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
FDI: A Czech Statistical Office study showed the euro zone's
share of direct investment in the Czech Republic has dropped
since 2005.
Lidove Noviny, page 15
M&A: M&A activity in the Czech Republic fell in 2011 to 1.07
billion euros from 2.41 billion in 2010.
E15, page 1
EU TREATY: President Vaclav Klaus called on the cabinet to
decided on its own about the Czech Republic the EU budget
treaty.
Lidove Noviny, page 1
($1 = 19.6606 Czech crowns)
