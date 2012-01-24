PRAGUE, Jan 24 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech
financial markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
==========================TOP NEWS==========================
IRAQ TARGETING HIKE IN OIL PRODUCTION: Iraq is targeting an
increase in oil production and exports of 500,000 barrels per
day for 2012 and even more of a gain in 2013, its top oil
official said on Monday, signalling substantial growth under its
ambitious expansion plan.
CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint hit a one-month high on
Monday and bonds were boosted by expectations that talks between
Hungary and the European Union will pave the way for the
indebted country to obtain crucial financial aid.
CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power prices rose on Monday,
boosted by higher demand in neighbouring Germany, a decrease in
wind production and forecast for colder weather, traders said.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 25.344 25.38 0.14 0.79
vs Dollar 19.456 19.402 -0.28 1.4
Czech Equities 957 957 2.32 5.04
U.S. Equities 12,708.82 12,720.48 -0.09 4.02
BUDGET COUNCIL: Prime Minister Petr Necas said there should
be a national budget council overseeing the government's
spending plans as of the next year. However, it is still unclear
whether the council will be a unit of the government office or
independent.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1C
FUEL PRICES: Prices of fuel at Czech petrol stations have
reached a record high. Petrol prices rose to 36 crowns
($1.85)per litre while prices of diesel climbed to 36.69 crowns.
The main reason for the price rise is the weak Czech crown
against the U.S. dollar, analysts said. The Finance Ministry
rejected calls from the union of filling stations that the
government helps reduce fuel prices by cutting the excise tax.
Pravo, page 15
