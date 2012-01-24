PRAGUE, Jan 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

IRAQ TARGETING HIKE IN OIL PRODUCTION: Iraq is targeting an increase in oil production and exports of 500,000 barrels per day for 2012 and even more of a gain in 2013, its top oil official said on Monday, signalling substantial growth under its ambitious expansion plan.

CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint hit a one-month high on Monday and bonds were boosted by expectations that talks between Hungary and the European Union will pave the way for the indebted country to obtain crucial financial aid.

CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power prices rose on Monday, boosted by higher demand in neighbouring Germany, a decrease in wind production and forecast for colder weather, traders said.

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 25.344 25.38 0.14 0.79 vs Dollar 19.456 19.402 -0.28 1.4 Czech Equities 957 957 2.32 5.04 U.S. Equities 12,708.82 12,720.48 -0.09 4.02 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST=========================

BUDGET COUNCIL: Prime Minister Petr Necas said there should be a national budget council overseeing the government's spending plans as of the next year. However, it is still unclear whether the council will be a unit of the government office or independent.

FUEL PRICES: Prices of fuel at Czech petrol stations have reached a record high. Petrol prices rose to 36 crowns ($1.85)per litre while prices of diesel climbed to 36.69 crowns. The main reason for the price rise is the weak Czech crown against the U.S. dollar, analysts said. The Finance Ministry rejected calls from the union of filling stations that the government helps reduce fuel prices by cutting the excise tax.

