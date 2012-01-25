PRAGUE, Jan 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm), to debate a loan to International Monetary Fund as part of the euro zone aid package. News conference to follow.

FINMIN TO PROPOSE SMALLER LOAN TO IMF: The Czech Finance Ministry will propose this week that the government provide the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with a loan of up to 38 billion crowns ($1.96 billion), news website novinky.cz reported on Tuesday, citing a ministry document.

ZAMRAZILOVA BACKS HIGHER RATES: Czech central banker Eva Zamrazilova will probably not vote for higher interest rates without the support of other colleagues in February, but she will do so in March if data shows inflation has exceeded market expectations.

CAR PRODUCTION SET FOR ANOTHER RECORD YEAR: Czech car production should rise in 2012 after increasing by 11.5 percent to a record 1.19 million units last year, the country's Automotive Industry Association said.

CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint recovered on Tuesday from earlier losses triggered by the central bank's surprise decision not to raise interest rates and by receding hopes for a quick end to disputes with Brussels over laws that are jeopardising aid talks.

CEE POWER: Czech day-ahead power climbed on Tuesday as temperatures cooled, and the integrated Czech and Slovak market decoupled on increased demand in Slovakia, traders said.

FINMIN IN FAVOUR OF LOAN TO IMF: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said he would find it "morally unjustifiable" not to lend money to the European Union via the IMF after the Czech Republic has been a net receiver of EU funds at the amount of 175 billion crowns ($8.96 billion)since it entered the union.

The paper said Kalousek will propose to lend the fund 1.5 billion euros, without citing any sources, and in line with a Tuesday's report by a web site novinky.cz

Czechs were asked to lend 3.5 billion euros but politicians have said that amount was too high.

Pravo, page 1

U.S. ARMY DEALS: Defence Minister Alexandr Vondra concluded a reciprocal agreement with his U.S. counterpart Leon Panetta allowing Czech companies to take part in U.S. military tenders.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 5

KOMERCNI DOWNGRADE: Standard&Poors cut its credit rating of Czech lender Komercni Bank, majority owned by France's Societe Generale, to A from A+, following a recent downgrade of France.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 19

