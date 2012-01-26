PRAGUE, Jan 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues.

UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol expects to post a fourth-quarter operating loss worse than in the third quarter due to a one-off impairment at a subsidiary, it said on Thursday.

IMF LOAN: The Czech Republic will lend the International Monetary Fund 1.5 billion euros to help it extend emergency aid to euro zone countries, overcoming initial reservations about such a loan, Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Wednesday.

MORTGAGE MARKET: The number of mortgages provided by Czech banks rose by 40 percent last year from 2010, data showed on Wednesday.

BANK RATINGS: Standard & Poor's has affirmed the debt ratings of Austrian lenders Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) and removed them from CreditWatch negative, the agency said.

CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint hit a three-month high against the euro on Wednesday, bucking a fall of currencies in Central Europe, lifted by optimism that Budapest was getting closer to restarting talks on vital IMF-led aid.

C.BANK'S JANACEK: Czech central banker Kamil Janacek would prefer to keep interest rates unchanged at the bank's policy meeting next Thursday, he was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

C.BANK POLL: The Czech central bank is expected to keep the key two-week repo rate steady at a record low 0.75 percent next Thursday as fears of economic stagnation outweigh concerns over higher prices, a Reuters poll showed.

CEE POWER: Czech spot prices fell on Wednesday despite cooler temperatures as renewable production in the region was forecast higher while the Czech and Slovak markets reconverged a day after prices split, traders said.

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 25.222 25.358 0.54 1.26 vs Dollar 19.217 19.562 1.76 2.61 Czech Equities 945.8 945.8 -0.17 3.81 U.S. Equities 12,756.96 12,675.75 0.64 4.41 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT

TEMELIN ALLIANCE: Czech construction firm Metrostav signed an exclusive agreement with Westinghouse to expand Temelin if the U.S. company wins a tender for the deal.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 16

SKODA JOBS: Skoda Auto, a Volkswagen unit, created the most jobs in its history last year when it brought on 1,650 new workers. At the end of the year it employed 25,281 people.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 16

GAS: Czech gas supplier RWE Transgas was not included in the group of companies that got price adjustments from Gazprom this month. Only companies that were not in arbritration proceedings over prices got the adjustment.

E15, page 6

