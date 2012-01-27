PRAGUE, Jan 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

HAMPL TO MISS RATE MEETING: Vice Governor Mojmir Hampl will miss the Czech central bank's policy-setting meeting next week, the bank said on Thursday, leaving the vote up to the remaining six governing board members.

CBANK AGREES TO RELEASE MONEY FOR IMF: The Czech central bank governing board has agreed to release 1.5 billion euros ($1.95 billion) from its foreign exchange reserves to be used as a state loan to the IMF to help boost its lending capacity for the euro zone, the bank said.

CZECHS NET RECEIVERS OF EU FUNDS IN 2011: The Czech Republic gained net 30.7 billion crowns ($1.6 billion)from the EU budget in 2011, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, a day after the government grudgingly agreed to participate in a loan to help other European countries.

CROWN FIRMS: The Czech crown firmed on Thursday to its strongest level against the euro since the start of December after a more dovish-than-expected outcome to the Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

UNIPETROL SEES OP LOSS: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol expects to post a fourth-quarter operating loss greater than in the third quarter due to a one-off impairment charge at a subsidiary, it said.

CEE MARKETS: A weaker dollar boosted appetite for emerging European currencies on Thursday, helping the forint extend gains for an eighth straight session as Budapest's efforts to reach an international aid deal also pushed yields lower at a debt sale.

CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power prices rose on Thursday, lifted by an expected fall in wind generation and cold temperatures that offset the usual decline in consumption ahead of the weekend, traders said.

BRIGGS & STRATTON TO CLOSE PLANTS: Engine maker Briggs & Stratton Corp said it will close two plants, cut jobs and take a related charge in fiscal 2012, sending its shares down as much as 9 percent.

========================PRESS DIGEST=========================

C.BANK GOVERNOR SEES NO REGIONAL CONTAGION: Czech central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said his feeling was that it is not true any more that markets would look at the central European region as a whole without distinguishing among individual countries. He said it was true that the crown was under pressure but he wondered how come that Czechs can finance their debt cheaper than most of other European countries.

He said there was no problem with the crown now. He also said that when the bank clearly signals to markets that it will raise rates, it usually makes the crown strengthen.

Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 8A

