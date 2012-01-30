PRAGUE, Jan 30 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech
financial markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
==========================TOP NEWS==========================
FINMIN OUTLOOK: The Czech economy should grow slightly in
2012, avoiding a contraction and allowing the government to make
slightly smaller spending cuts, Finance Minister Miroslav
Kalousek said on Sunday.
STEEL JOBS: The world's top steelmaker, ArcelorMittal
, will cut jobs and production levels at its Polish
facilities in order to adapt to lower steel demand in the
European market, it said on Friday.
It also said 630 employees at its operations in the Czech
Republic have so far accepted a voluntary redundancy scheme.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies gave up some of
the weeks' strong gains on Friday after U.S. GDP figures fell
short of expectations, suggesting a slowdown in global growth
while Europe stays under pressure from the euro zone debt
crisis.
CEE POWER: Forecasts for colder weather and lower wind power
output pushed up Czech power prices for the next working day on
Friday, while the front year contract rose to its highest level
since Jan. 10 along with fuel prices, traders said.
PLANES: The Czech Republic has given a May 31 deadline for
the delivery of four Spanish-made military transport planes or
it will back out of the purchase of the aircraft that have been
plagued by technical problems, Defence Minister Alexandr Vondra
said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 25.142 25.171 0.12 1.58
vs Dollar 19.094 19.171 0.4 3.23
Czech Equities 967.8 967.8 -1.05 6.22
U.S. Equities 12,660.46 12,734.63 -0.58 3.63
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
POWER EXPORTS: The Czech Republic exported a record net 17.4
terrawatt hours of electricity in 2011.
here
INTEREST FOR IMF LOAN: The state will pay about 200 million
crowns a year to the central bank for its using reserves for a
1.5 billion euro IMF loan.
E15, page 3
($1 = 19.6606 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)