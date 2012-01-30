PRAGUE, Jan 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================

Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================TOP NEWS==========================

FINMIN OUTLOOK: The Czech economy should grow slightly in 2012, avoiding a contraction and allowing the government to make slightly smaller spending cuts, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said on Sunday.

Story: Related news:

STEEL JOBS: The world's top steelmaker, ArcelorMittal , will cut jobs and production levels at its Polish facilities in order to adapt to lower steel demand in the European market, it said on Friday.

It also said 630 employees at its operations in the Czech Republic have so far accepted a voluntary redundancy scheme.

Story: Related news:

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies gave up some of the weeks' strong gains on Friday after U.S. GDP figures fell short of expectations, suggesting a slowdown in global growth while Europe stays under pressure from the euro zone debt crisis.

Story: Related news:

CEE POWER: Forecasts for colder weather and lower wind power output pushed up Czech power prices for the next working day on Friday, while the front year contract rose to its highest level since Jan. 10 along with fuel prices, traders said.

Story: Related news:

PLANES: The Czech Republic has given a May 31 deadline for the delivery of four Spanish-made military transport planes or it will back out of the purchase of the aircraft that have been plagued by technical problems, Defence Minister Alexandr Vondra said.

Story: Related news:

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 25.142 25.171 0.12 1.58 vs Dollar 19.094 19.171 0.4 3.23 Czech Equities 967.8 967.8 -1.05 6.22 U.S. Equities 12,660.46 12,734.63 -0.58 3.63 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT

========================PRESS DIGEST=========================

POWER EXPORTS: The Czech Republic exported a record net 17.4 terrawatt hours of electricity in 2011.

INTEREST FOR IMF LOAN: The state will pay about 200 million crowns a year to the central bank for its using reserves for a 1.5 billion euro IMF loan.

E15, page 3

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.6606 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)