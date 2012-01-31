PRAGUE, Jan 31 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech
financial markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
December money supply data at 0900 GMT.
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
==========================TOP NEWS==========================
PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session
(until February 10).
PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish quarterly update of its
macroeconomic forecasts on www.mfcr.cz (1300 GMT).
CZECHS OUT OF EU TREATY: Twenty-five of the European Union's
27 countries have signed up to a new treaty involving tighter
fiscal rules, with only Britain and the Czech Republic opposed,
EU officials said on Monday.
EU TREATY: Chancellor Angela Merkel cemented her political
ascendancy in Europe on Monday when 25 out of 27 EU states
agreed to a German-inspired pact for stricter budget discipline,
even as they struggled to rekindle growth from the ashes of
austerity.
CEE MARKETS: Central European assets retreated on Monday due
to risk aversion on concerns that a European Union summit will
not move closer towards finding solutions to the euro zone debt
crisis and Greece's debt problem.
CEE POWER: The key long-term Czech power contract hit a
one-month high on Monday, boosted by rising prices for fuels and
a cold spell that also supported the prompt, traders said.
SALE: Aviva, Britain's second-biggest insurer, sold
its life insurance operations in the Czech Republic, Hungary and
Romania to U.S. rival Metlife as part of a plan to
refocus on territories where it makes the most money.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 25.237 25.254 0.07 1.21
vs Dollar 19.121 19.245 0.64 3.1
Czech Equities 947.8 947.8 -2.07 4.03
U.S. Equities 12,653.72 12,660.46 -0.05 3.57
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
CEZ PLANTS: CEZ has resumed negotiations over
coal supplies with Czech Coal owner Pavel Tykac. It is also
negotiating about the possible sale of its Pocerady and
Chvaletice power plants, according to the paper.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
($1 = 19.6606 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)