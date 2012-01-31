PRAGUE, Jan 31 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)

December money supply data at 0900 GMT.

PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session (until February 10).

PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish quarterly update of its macroeconomic forecasts on www.mfcr.cz (1300 GMT).

CZECHS OUT OF EU TREATY: Twenty-five of the European Union's 27 countries have signed up to a new treaty involving tighter fiscal rules, with only Britain and the Czech Republic opposed, EU officials said on Monday.

EU TREATY: Chancellor Angela Merkel cemented her political ascendancy in Europe on Monday when 25 out of 27 EU states agreed to a German-inspired pact for stricter budget discipline, even as they struggled to rekindle growth from the ashes of austerity.

CEE MARKETS: Central European assets retreated on Monday due to risk aversion on concerns that a European Union summit will not move closer towards finding solutions to the euro zone debt crisis and Greece's debt problem.

CEE POWER: The key long-term Czech power contract hit a one-month high on Monday, boosted by rising prices for fuels and a cold spell that also supported the prompt, traders said.

SALE: Aviva, Britain's second-biggest insurer, sold its life insurance operations in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania to U.S. rival Metlife as part of a plan to refocus on territories where it makes the most money.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 25.237 25.254 0.07 1.21 vs Dollar 19.121 19.245 0.64 3.1 Czech Equities 947.8 947.8 -2.07 4.03 U.S. Equities 12,653.72 12,660.46 -0.05 3.57 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST=========================

CEZ PLANTS: CEZ has resumed negotiations over coal supplies with Czech Coal owner Pavel Tykac. It is also negotiating about the possible sale of its Pocerady and Chvaletice power plants, according to the paper.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

($1 = 19.6606 Czech crowns)