PRAGUE, Feb 1 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
==========================TOP NEWS==========================
PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session
(until February 10).
PRAGUE - Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for January due
out at 0830 GMT.
PRAGUE - 3.40%/15 government bond auction.
PRAGUE - End-January budget balance data.
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
CZECHS OUT OF EU TREATY: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas
will scrutinise an EU pact on stricter budget discipline before
deciding whether to sign it, putting Prague at odds with its
fellow members in the bloc and opening the way to a potential
government collapse.
FINMIN OUTLOOL: The Czech economy will see almost no growth
in 2012, according to new forecasts from the finance ministry
published on Tuesday, threatening the eastern EU member with
recession and hampering its efforts to cut its budget deficit
below Brussels' targets.
*Table:
CEE MARKETS: The zloty rose to the highest in nearly five
months on Tuesday after a Polish state bank sold euros and other
emerging European currencies gained, capping a wild first month
of 2012.
CEE POWER: Cold weather and decreasing wind helped boost
Czech day ahead prices on Tuesday while electricity for 2013
delivery retreated from a month-high, traders said.
CEZ ABROAD: CEZ has invested into renewable
power projects in Poland that have a capacity of 1,156 MW.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
BEER EXPORT: Plzensky Prazdroj, a SABMiller unit,
exported a record 889,000 hectoliters of beer last year.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
($1 = 19.6606 Czech crowns)
