PRAGUE - The Czech central bank (CNB) to release update to the banking sector stress tests.

S&P ON AVG: Standard & Poor's revised AVG's outlook to positive.

MACROPOLL: Czech inflation likely accelerated to a more than three-year high of 3.7 percent in February on the back of a tax hike while demand remains dampened amid existing fiscal consolidation and as consumers await more belt-tightening, a Reuters monthly poll of economic indicators showed.

FACTORY MOVE: Slovenia's largest household appliances maker Gorenje will by September move its cooker production to its factory in the Czech Republic from the factory in Finland's Lahti to reduce production costs, the company said on Monday.

CEE MARKETS: Central European assets dropped for a second straight session on Monday on a worsening economic outlook and shares in Polish real estate developer GTC fell to an all-time low after a worse-than-expected loss.

CEE POWER: Increasing solar supply pressured Czech day ahead power on Monday despite a fall in temperatures as sunshine was expected to weigh on spot prices for the next few days, traders said.

HEATING PLANTS: The Czech District Heating Association filed a complaint with the European Commission against Czech Coal for abusing its dominant position.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 13

MORTGAGES: Mortgage lending rose 60 percent year-on-year in January.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

CAR SALES: New car sales rose 7.9 percent year-on-year to the end of February to 26,465 vehicles.

Lidove Noviny, page 17

NUCLEAR: Czech firms are in talks with France's Areva about deals worth 1.25 billion crowns even if the company does not win a bid to expand Temelin nuclear power plant.

Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A8

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

