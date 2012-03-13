PRAGUE, March 13 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech
financial markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
January industrial and construction data at 0800 GMT.
January current account balance data at 0900 GMT.
===========================EVENTS===========================
PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session
(until March 23)
============================TOP NEWS==========================
APRIL DEBT SALE PLAN: The Czech Republic said on Monday it
will offer up to 25 billion crowns ($1.33 billion) worth of
state bonds in April, which could be its heaviest month of
borrowing so far this year as it races towards its full-year
borrowing target.
*For TABLE:
CEE MARKETS: The forint led losses in emerging Europe on
Monday, dragged lower by a leak from diplomats that EU finance
ministers plan to freeze funds to Hungary over its failure to
cut its budget deficit at a time when it is trying to get an
international loan.
CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power rose on Monday on forecasts
for lower wind generation in the region but prices fell along
the curve, dragged down by expectations for a warm spring and
lower oil, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 24.549 24.585 0.15 3.9
vs Dollar 18.658 18.733 0.4 5.44
Czech Equities 985.9 985.9 -1.2 8.21
U.S. Equities 12,959.71 12,922.02 0.29 6.07
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
AEROHOLDING TO ISSUE BONDS: Czech holding company
Aeroholding, comprising the Prague Airport and Czech airline
CSA, approved a bond issuance framework programme to issue up to
10 billion crowns in corporate bonds. It may not use the whole
amount. The first step will be an issue of five-year bonds worth
0.5-1 billion crowns. The money should be used to build a new
runway and to curtail the company's dependence on bank loans.
E15, page 1
HOUSEHOLDS INCOME DIPS: Net household income in 2011 dropped
for the first time since 2004, the statistics bureau data
showed. The average monthly income for one member of a Czech
family was 12,089 crowns ($650), which is 31 crowns less than in
2010.
Pravo, page 15
SKODA SALES PROP UP VOLKSWAGEN EARNINGS: Operating profit at
Volkswagen's unit Skoda Auto rose by 66.2 percent
last year to 743 million euros. Volkswagen's earnings numbers
also showed that profit per a Skoda car is higher than profit
made on one Volkswagen and is the same as profit the company
makes when it sells a Bentley, a car ten times more expensive
than a Skoda. However, Audi cars are the most profitable of all
brands within the Volkswagen group.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
