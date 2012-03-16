PRAGUE, March 16 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech
financial markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
===========================EVENTS===========================
PRAGUE - Czech central bank chief Miroslav Singer and his
Polish counterpart Marek Belka speak at a seminar on economic
perspectvies (0900 GMT).
Rlated news:
============================TOP NEWS==========================
EPH LOAN: Czech banks are close to giving final commitments
for a loan of up to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to energy
group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) in what would be
the largest club deal ever on the domestic market, two banking
sources said.
Story: Related news;
EU AID IN TROUBLE: The Czech Republic has stopped asking for
money from the European Union's two main development funds while
it improves anti-fraud measures after Brussels threatened to
suspend the aid, the Finance Ministry said.
Story: Related news:
REGULATOR LOOKS INTO ENERGY COSTS: The Czech Energy
Regulatory Office (ERU) has launched checks on the country's
largest gas company, a unit of Germany RWE, to see
whether it was inflating costs that show up in regulated prices,
Story: Related news:
PEGAS CORE PROFIT UP: Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas
Nonwovens reported on Thursday a 3 percent rise in
fourth-quarter core profit, helped by the launch of a new
production line last year and lower input prices.
story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint led gains in central
European currencies on Thursday as they rebounded thanks to a
stronger euro, getting a break from a bout of profit taking this
week that has halted a rally since the start of the year.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Czech spot prices dipped on Thursday on warmer
weather and a holiday in Hungary which reduced demand.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.525 24.502 -0.09 3.99
vs Dollar 18.753 18.741 -0.06 4.96
Czech Equities 993.1 993.1 -0.65 9
U.S. Equities 13,252.76 13,194.1 0.44 8.47
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
PROTESTS: Several thousand people protested against
governmetn reforms in Prague.
Pravo, page 1.
EMISSIONS: The upper house of parliament sent back a law on
emissions with changes thas would impose higher instead of lower
fees for industrial emissions. The changes will be discussed in
the lower house.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 19
ECM REORGANISATION: A court approved a reorganisation plan
for ECM Real Estate Investments. Some creditors had called for
bankruptcy.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 19
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 18.6929 Czech crowns)
