PRAGUE, March 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

PRAGUE - PM Petr Necas speaks at an economic seminar on Czech interests in the EU. (0900 GMT)

PRAGUE - The telecoms regulator holds a news conference on the conditions of a planned auction of new frequencies for mobile operators, which could widen competition in the sector. (1400 GMT)

TAXES TO RISE: The Czech government is likely to raise value-added tax (VAT) rates by 1 percentage point next year to 15 and 21 percent as part of measures to meet the budget deficit target of 2.9 percent of gross domestic product, Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Friday.

CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies inched lower on Friday, with Romania's leu hovering near a 21-month low and the forint under the microscope after rating agency Fitch said Hungary could face another credit downgrade.

CEE POWER: Czech power for the next working day rose on Friday due to expected cooler temperatures and a drop in solar generation from strong levels at the start of the weekend, traders said.

----------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.509 24.524 0.06 4.06 vs Dollar 18.612 18.602 -0.05 5.68 Czech Equities 994.2 994.2 0.11 9.12 U.S. Equities 13,232.62 13,252.76 -0.15 8.31 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================

SHALE GAS: Hutton Energy plans to explore shale gas in the Czech Republic and would sell gas from potential future mining on the domestic market.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 15

TAX RUMBLINGS: Rank-and-file members of PM Necas' Civic Democrats are protesting planned hikes in income taxes for top earners planned as part of measures to cut the budget deficit to 3 percent of GDP next year.

Mlada fronta Dnes, page 1.

