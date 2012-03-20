PRAGUE, March 20 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
===========================EVENTS===========================
PRAGUE - The lower house will hold a vote of no-confidence
called by the opposition Social Democrats. Debate is due to
start at 1700 GMT and is expected to last for hours. The
government is expected to survive the vote.
Related news:
PRAGUE - Visegrad 4 and other new EU member states transport
ministers meet EU Commissioner Siim Kallas on infrastructure
funding.
============================TOP NEWS==========================
TELECOMS AUCTION: The Czech government wants at least 9.2
billion crowns ($494 million) from an auction of mobile
telephone frequencies, the telecoms regulator said on Monday.
Story:
TEMELIN FAULT: Czech nuclear power station Temelin detected a
fault on a pump in the primary circuit of its Unit 2 on Monday
but the reactor remains at full capacity while a repair is
underway, its owner CEZ said in a statement.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies firmed slightly
against the euro in subdued trade on Monday, after posting
strong gains in recent weeks driven by a brigher global outlook,
but the Romanian leu hovered near a 21-month low hit in the
previous session.
Story: Related news;
CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power retreated on Monday on
forecasts for a bump in solar generation and limited cross
border capacity that kept on lid on exports to neighboring
Germany, increasing supply, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.466 24.464 -0.01 4.22
vs Dollar 18.488 18.508 0.11 6.3
Czech Equities 998.9 998.9 0.47 9.64
U.S. Equities 13,239.13 13,232.62 0.05 8.36
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
BELKA ON INTERVENTIONS: The Polish central bank is ready to
intervene in the foreign exchange market when it deems
necessary, central bank Governor Marek Belka says. It has no
target rate for the zloty.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
TOMSIK SEES NO DEMAND PRESSURES: Czeh central bank board
member Vladimir Tomsik sees no demand-side pressures in the
economy.
Dow Jones Newswires
LABOUR PROTESTS: The main trade union has called a protest
against the government's austerity measures for April 21 in
Prague.
Pravo, page 5
CIVIC DEMOCRATS TO HOLD PRIMARIES: The senior ruling Civic
Democratic Party will hold primaries to pick a candidate to run
in the country's first direct presidential election early next
year.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 5
EU POPULARITY AT RECORD LOW: People's confidence in the
European Union has dropped to a record low of 37 percent, a poll
showed.
Pravo, page 2.
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 18.6929 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)