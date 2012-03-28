PRAGUE, March 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

PRAGUE - Developer Orco Property Group to release 2011 results.

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

PRAGUE - European Banking and Financial Forum (www.ebff.cz) (until March 29).

PRAGUE - Czech Energy Congress (www.business-forum.cz/en/) (until March 28).

CEZ BOND: Czech power group CEZ priced a $1 billion two-part bond, IFR Markets, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, reported on Tuesday.

EPH FINE: Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) is set to be fined by EU regulators for blocking an antitrust raid over two years ago, a European Commission document showed.

PHILIP MORRIS CR: Czech cigarette maker Philip Morris CR's proposed a lower dividend on Tuesday after a rise in 2011 profit, opting against paying out retained earnings as it did last year.

CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty fell on Tuesday, underperforming other currencies in the central European region, after Poland's central bank governor poured cold water on speculation that it may tighten its rate policy in the months ahead.

CEE MONEY: Poland's coalition shudders. Labour unions prepare to strike in the Czech Republic. And in Romania and Bulgaria, policymakers hold back on austerity moves they fear could stoke public anger.

Although centre-right governments rolled into power across emerging Europe at the height of the great recession on pledges to shrink ballooning budget deficits and debt, they are now becoming bogged down in internal disputes and public discontent.

CEE POWER: Forecasts for more wind generation in the region and continued sunshine drove down Czech day ahead electricity prices on Tuesday while long-term prices climbed off a five-week low hit a day earlier as gas and carbon rose, traders said.

TEMELIN EXPANSION: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek is against any state loan guarantees for CEZ and its expansion at Temelin nuclear power plant. Industry Minister Martin Kuba would support a price guarantee.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

CARS: Czech auto plant TPCA, a joint venture of Toyota and Peueget Citroen, is temporarily moving around 150 employees to a sister plant in Slovakia to avoid firing as demand weakens.

Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A11

