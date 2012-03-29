PRAGUE, March 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to meet on interest rates. An announcement is expected at 1100 GMT with a news conference to follow at 1230 GMT.

All 17 analysts forecast no change in the base rate of 0.75 percent.

============================TOP NEWS==========================

UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol said on Wednesday its net loss widened in the fourth quarter after it finished an analysis showing larger impairment costs at its Paramo refinery and a new charge for other assets.

PPF IN RUSSIA: The CEO of VTB, Andrei Kostin, confirmed that state-controlled VTB is in talks to buy a stake in Russian insurance company Ingosstrakh from Czech investor PPF.

TEMELIN TENDER: A multi-billion dollar project to enlarge CEZ's Temelin nuclear power plant does not depend on state guarantees, the Czech company's Chief Financial Officer said on Wednesday amid doubts over whether such support would be forthcoming.

TELECOM MARKET: The Czech telecoms watchdog is planning to force the country's three mobile operators to open up their networks to competition from "virtual operators", possibly from this summer, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

EPH FINE: Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) and EP Investment Advisors were fined a total of 2.5 million euros ($3.3 million) by EU regulators on Wednesday for blocking an antitrust raid more than two years ago.

CEE MARKETS:Central European currencies drifted lower on Wednesday, with the forint the biggest loser a day after its central bank kept interest rates on hold and Romania's leu holding steady ahead of an expected cut in its own rates.

CEE POWER: A forecast surge in wind generation in the region combined with strong solar production sent Czech day ahead prices tumbling nearly 15 percent in light trading on Wednesday, traders said.

CEE POWER: A forecast surge in wind generation in the region combined with strong solar production sent Czech day ahead prices tumbling nearly 15 percent in light trading on Wednesday, traders said.

close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.637 24.649 0.05 3.55 vs Dollar 18.449 18.551 0.55 6.5 Czech Equities 987.1 987.1 -0.33 8.34 U.S. Equities 13,126.21 13,197.73 -0.54 7.44 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT

SBERBANK: Sberbank, which bought Volksban's eastern European assets, aims to double its market share in corporate lending to 4 percent within four years.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 16

