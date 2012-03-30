PRAGUE, March 30 Here are news stories, press
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Q4 foreign debt data at 0800 GMT.
February money supply data at 0800 GMT.
============================TOP NEWS==========================
STABLE RATES: The Czech central bank left interest rates
unchanged at a record low on Thursday as expected and signalled
they would stay there for many months to come as the bank
balances out higher inflation with spending cuts by households
and the government.
CEZ: Czech anti-corruption police closed an investigation
into contracts between electricity company CEZ and a
major supplier with no charges, a spokeswoman for the Prague
state attorney said on Thursday.
UNIPETROL LOSS: A deteriorating outlook pushed Czech
downstream oil group Unipetrol AS to take new
impairment charges for the fourth quarter, doubling its net loss
to 6.25 billion crowns ($337 million) and hitting its shares.
RESERVES: The Czech central bank added an Australian
dollar-denominated portfolio to its foreign exchange reserve
holdings to ease its exposure to the euro zone, the bank said in
its 2011 results report released on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS:Central European assets fell across the board on
Thursday, joining a bearish tone in European markets as
Romania's central bank cut interest rates to record lows and the
Czech bank continued to keep them on hold at their lowest levels
ever.
CEE POWER: Czech day ahead electricity prices rose on
Thursday on a forecast of a significant drop in solar power
generation in the region despite healthy levels of wind power
supply, traders said.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.708 24.755 0.19 3.28
vs Dollar 18.489 18.647 0.85 6.3
Czech Equities 969.3 969.3 -1.8 6.39
U.S. Equities 13,145.82 13,126.21 0.15 7.6
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
COALITION: In an interview, Prime Minister Petr Necas said
that if Vit Barta, an official in coalition partner Public
Affairs (VV) that is facing a corruption trial, was convicted
and not stripped of his party position, it would be difficult to
continue with VV.
On budget measures, Necas said it was most likely that the
two value added tax rates would rise each by a percentage point
next year.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
BUDGET MEASUES: The ruling coalition is also planning an
income tax rise for those earning more than 100,000 crowns
($5,400) a month, which is about four times the average salary.
No final agreement has been reached on the rate, Development
Minister Kamil Jankovsky said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
POWER: Tedom won a 3 billion crown contract with CEZ
for 100 cogeneration units and service.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 19
