PRAGUE - Serbian President Boris Tadic to visit the Czech Republic. A news conference at 1000 GMT.

CZK FIRMS TO 2-WK HIGH: The Czech crown firmed more than half a percent on Friday to a new two-week high, breaking the 24.100 to the euro level that has formed the bottom of a range dealers say it has stuck to for most of this year.

INVESTING IN CEE ENERGY: Wind power is surging in Poland and Romania, as is solar in the Ukraine, offering opportunities to investors who are facing tougher times in Europe's more established markets.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies closed mostly flat on Friday, dipping briefly and then recovering after Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke failed to announce further U.S. stimulus measures, though the high-flying Czech crown extended recent gains.

CEE POWER: Czech next business day power dropped to 51.50 euros on the over-the-counter market on Friday on solar production output, dropping carbon-dioxide allowances EUAs prices with investors awaiting for Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech, traders said.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.034 24.06 0.11 3.86 vs Dollar 16.544 16.756 1.27 11.38 Czech Equities 1,014.7 1,014.7 -1 -17.15 U.S. Equities 11,284.54 11,149.82 1.21 -2.53 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST===========================

REFORMS: Junior coalition partner Public Affairs wants to call a meeting of coalition leaders on Monday to discuss changes in the area of welfare, taxes and pensions.

Pravo, page 2

CO2: The Environment Ministry faces criticism that in its CO2 emission permits allotment plan for years 2013 to 2020, it favours power group CEZ CEZPsp.PR to the detriment of smaller energy producers

E15, page 1

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 17.148 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)