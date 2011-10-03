PRAGUE Oct 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September due out at 0730 GMT.

End-August budget balance data at 1200 GMT.

MACRO POLL: Industrial output growth is expected to have accelerated to 7.7 percent year on year in August from 4.4 percent in July, according to the median estimate of 15 analysts.

STATS OFFICE REVISES UP 2010 GDP: The Czech statistics office has raised its reading for 2010 economic growth to 2.7 percent after changing its methodology, from 2.3 percent recorded in its yearly data, it said on Friday.

CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty and Romanian leu trimmed losses against the euro on Friday after dealers said both countries' central banks intervened on the spot market to support the ailing currencies.

CZECHS CAN HOPE FOR WEAKER CROWN: The Czech Republic's central bank might be quite happy to see some of the currency weakness that its Polish, Hungarian and Romanian counterparts have been fighting over the past month.

MINUTES: RATE MOVES SEEN IN BOTH DIRECTIONS: The bulk of the Czech central bank's board believes that risks to the bank's inflation outlook are slightly on the downside, minutes from its last meeting showed on Friday, adding to signs rates may yet head lower.

CEE POWER:Czech power for the next working day fell more than 16 percent on Friday on forecast of extra supply in the region and the front-year contract traded almost 1 percent down, tracking other fuels, traders said.

RWE TO HIKE PRICES: The Czech unit of RWE said it would raise natural gas prices for households by 5.2 percent on average due to a steep depreciation of the crown against the U.S. dollar.

RWE TO HIKE PRICES: The Czech unit of RWE said it would raise natural gas prices for households by 5.2 percent on average due to a steep depreciation of the crown against the U.S. dollar.

Story:

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.749 24.705 -0.18 1 vs Dollar 18.569 18.413 -0.85 0.53 U.S. Equities 10,913.38 11,153.98 -2.16 -5.74 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ------------------------PRESS DIGEST-------------------------

REZABEK ON EURO CRISIS: The ECB bond buying programme is a dangerous attempt to solve the euro zone crisis, Czech central banker Pavel Rezabek said in an opinion piece. He said the programme may lead to debt monetisation and is a road to an economic hell. Rezabek also said the planned joint euro bond is similar to collateral debt obligations (CDOs) in its nature.

Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A9

CEZ: Power group CEZ is putting together a team of people that will assess development projects for wind power stations in Poland, CEO Daniel Benes said. He said that the first of the two planned blocks in the Temelin nuclear power station should start generating power in 2022-2023 while the second planned block some 18 months later. New nuclear blocks at the Dukovany power station "make sense" around 2030, Benes added.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 15

TEMELIN EXPANSION: Government energy envoy Vaclav Bartuska said that the contract for enlarging the Temelin nuke plant should not be signed until after the successful bidder completes a reference project. He said the government wants to see a fully-funcioning, flawless block before it signs the deal. This can delay the start of the enlargement until 2014 rather than 2013.

E15, page 15

STIGLITZ SAYS CZECHS SHOULD SET CZK RATE: Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz said Czechs are in a better position tham the euro zone countries because Czechs have their own currency. He said the central bank should manipulate the exchange rate in favour of exporters and demand for Czech goods.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

