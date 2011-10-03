PRAGUE Oct 3 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================TOP NEWS==============================
MACRO POLL: Industrial output growth is expected to have
accelerated to 7.7 percent year on year in August from 4.4
percent in July, according to the median estimate of 15
analysts.
STATS OFFICE REVISES UP 2010 GDP: The Czech statistics
office has raised its reading for 2010 economic growth to 2.7
percent after changing its methodology, from 2.3 percent
recorded in its yearly data, it said on Friday.
CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty and Romanian leu trimmed
losses against the euro on Friday after dealers said both
countries' central banks intervened on the spot market to
support the ailing currencies.
CZECHS CAN HOPE FOR WEAKER CROWN: The Czech Republic's
central bank might be quite happy to see some of the currency
weakness that its Polish, Hungarian and Romanian counterparts
have been fighting over the past month.
MINUTES: RATE MOVES SEEN IN BOTH DIRECTIONS: The bulk of the
Czech central bank's board believes that risks to the bank's
inflation outlook are slightly on the downside, minutes from its
last meeting showed on Friday, adding to signs rates may yet
head lower.
CEE POWER:Czech power for the next working day fell more
than 16 percent on Friday on forecast of extra supply in the
region and the front-year contract traded almost 1 percent down,
tracking other fuels, traders said.
RWE TO HIKE PRICES: The Czech unit of RWE said it
would raise natural gas prices for households by 5.2 percent on
average due to a steep depreciation of the crown against the
U.S. dollar.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 24.749 24.705 -0.18 1
vs Dollar 18.569 18.413 -0.85 0.53
U.S. Equities 10,913.38 11,153.98 -2.16 -5.74
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
------------------------PRESS DIGEST-------------------------
REZABEK ON EURO CRISIS: The ECB bond buying programme is a
dangerous attempt to solve the euro zone crisis, Czech central
banker Pavel Rezabek said in an opinion piece. He said the
programme may lead to debt monetisation and is a road to an
economic hell. Rezabek also said the planned joint euro bond is
similar to collateral debt obligations (CDOs) in its nature.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A9
CEZ: Power group CEZ is putting together a team of people
that will assess development projects for wind power stations in
Poland, CEO Daniel Benes said. He said that the first of the two
planned blocks in the Temelin nuclear power station should start
generating power in 2022-2023 while the second planned block
some 18 months later. New nuclear blocks at the Dukovany power
station "make sense" around 2030, Benes added.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
TEMELIN EXPANSION: Government energy envoy Vaclav Bartuska
said that the contract for enlarging the Temelin nuke plant
should not be signed until after the successful bidder completes
a reference project. He said the government wants to see a
fully-funcioning, flawless block before it signs the deal. This
can delay the start of the enlargement until 2014 rather than
2013.
E15, page 15
STIGLITZ SAYS CZECHS SHOULD SET CZK RATE: Nobel
Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz said Czechs are in a
better position tham the euro zone countries because Czechs have
their own currency. He said the central bank should manipulate
the exchange rate in favour of exporters and demand for Czech
goods.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
