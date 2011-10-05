PRAGUE, Oct 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

PRAGUE - 11-year government bond auction .

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

KOMERCNI SEES 1-2 PCT REVENUE GROWTH NEXT YEAR: Komercni Banka's BKOMsp.PR revenue will grow about 1-2 percent next year when operating costs may rise at a slightly faster pace, the third-largest Czech lender's chief financial officer said.

SOCGEN RECOMMENDS BUY EUR/CZK: Societe Generale recommended buying the euro against the Czech crown on Tuesday due to the deteriorating global environment and a lack of central bank support for the Czech currency, contrary to action taken in other emerging Europe peers.

GAS VOLUMES ON OTE MKT SOAR: Volumes of gas traded in September on Czech market operator OTE's intra-day market were nearly four times higher than during the previous 8 months, driven by more participants on the exchange, OTE said on Tuesday.

BUDGET: The Czech public sector deficit is likely to be narrower than the government's target of 4.6 percent of gross domestic product, news agency CTK quoted Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek as saying on Tuesday.

CEE POWER: Czech Cal '12 baseload hit a fresh 7-month low on Tuesday on economic worries and tumbling carbon prices while the day ahead contract rose, traders said.

CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint sank to 29-month lows on Tuesday, fuelling talk of an emergency central bank rate hike while the zloty also eased following some signs this week that Sunday's Polish elections could yet prompt a change of government.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.863 24.854 -0.04 0.55 vs Dollar 18.687 18.713 0.14 -0.1 Czech Equities 891.2 891.2 .-2.88 -27.24 U.S. Equities 10,808.71 10,655.3 1.44 -6.64 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ------------------------PRESS DIGEST-------------------------

AGRICULTURE MINISTER FIRED: Prime Minister Petr Necas fired Agriculture Minister Ivan Fuksa on Tuesday citing his long-time dissatisfaction with Fuksa's work.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

RETAIL GOVERNMENT BONDS EXTREMELY POPULAR: The government has sold most its inaugural retail bond issue over just two days that they were on offer. The Finance Ministry said it received orders worth 8.8 billion Czech crowns of the 10 billion it plans to sell in the first sale. Kalousek said the ministry will continue to offer the bonds until Friday, which meant the ministry will likely sell more than 10 billion. Lidove Noviny daily column said financing costs for the retail bonds are "significantly higher" than for regular bonds.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 4 Lidove Noviny, page 11

NATURAL GAS: E.ON will raise natural gas prices by 3.5 percent as of December.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 18

