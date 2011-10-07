PRAGUE, Oct 7 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
August foreign trade data at 0700 GMT
August industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT
September foreign exchange reserves data at 0800 GMT
=========================TOP NEWS==============================
CZECH QUARTET SCOOPS AWARD:The Pavel Haas Quartet won
"recording of the year" at an awards ceremony held by Britain's
Gramophone magazine on Thursday for a CD of Dvorak quartets the
group said was inspired by the spirit of the Czech composer.
CEZ WON'T NEED LARGE INVESTMENT TO MEET SAFETY: Czech power
group CEZ will not need to make large investments to ensure its
nuclear power plants meet European Union safety standards, the
director of one of the plants said on Thursday.
CBANKER SEES RISKS ON BOTH SIDES: Risks to the Czech central
bank's inflation forecast are on both sides and the outlook is
neutral, central bank board member Lubomir Lizal said on
Thursday.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies shed gains after
the European Central Bank kept interest rates at 1.5 percent on
Thursday, partly offsetting firming pressure from possible
further Polish central bank intervention and rising share
prices.
RETAIL SALES ABOVE FCAST: Czech retail sales rose 2.3
percent year-on-year in August, beating expectations for a 1.3
percent increase, data showed on Thursday.
2012 GROSS BORROWING: The Czech Republic's gross borrowing
need next year should be roughly 200 billion crowns ($10,76
million), Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said on Thursday.
CAR REGISTRATIONS RISE: New car registrations in the Czech
Republic grew by 1.95 percent in the first nine months of this
year compared with year ago, the Car Importers Association said
on Thursday.
CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power rose on Thursday on
forecasts of lower renewables output and declining temperatures
in the region while the front-year contract went up slightly but
remained near a seven-month low, traders said.
------------------------PRESS DIGEST-------------------------
RETAIL BONDS: Orders have reached 16.5 billion by the end of
Thursday. Patria Finance Chief Analyst David Marek said that
financing costs for 10 billion crowns worth of the retail bonds
are 100 million crowns higher than what the state would pay if
it borrowed on the market.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 22
PENSION REFORM: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said he
expected 2.5 million Czechs, or 50 percent of the working
population, to participated in the planned second pillar of the
pension system.
Pravo, page 1
NWR INVESTMENT: Coal miner NWR is investing 400
million euros in a new mine in Poland.
Lidove Noviny, page 14
===============================================================
($1 = 18.733 Czech Crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)