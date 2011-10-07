PRAGUE, Oct 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

August foreign trade data at 0700 GMT

August industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT

September foreign exchange reserves data at 0800 GMT

Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies........................... =========================TOP NEWS==============================

CZECH QUARTET SCOOPS AWARD:The Pavel Haas Quartet won "recording of the year" at an awards ceremony held by Britain's Gramophone magazine on Thursday for a CD of Dvorak quartets the group said was inspired by the spirit of the Czech composer.

Story: Related news:

CEZ WON'T NEED LARGE INVESTMENT TO MEET SAFETY: Czech power group CEZ will not need to make large investments to ensure its nuclear power plants meet European Union safety standards, the director of one of the plants said on Thursday.

Story: Related news:

CBANKER SEES RISKS ON BOTH SIDES: Risks to the Czech central bank's inflation forecast are on both sides and the outlook is neutral, central bank board member Lubomir Lizal said on Thursday.

Story: Related news:

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies shed gains after the European Central Bank kept interest rates at 1.5 percent on Thursday, partly offsetting firming pressure from possible further Polish central bank intervention and rising share prices.

Story: Related news:

RETAIL SALES ABOVE FCAST: Czech retail sales rose 2.3 percent year-on-year in August, beating expectations for a 1.3 percent increase, data showed on Thursday.

Story: Related news:

2012 GROSS BORROWING: The Czech Republic's gross borrowing need next year should be roughly 200 billion crowns ($10,76 million), Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said on Thursday.

Story: Related news:

CAR REGISTRATIONS RISE: New car registrations in the Czech Republic grew by 1.95 percent in the first nine months of this year compared with year ago, the Car Importers Association said on Thursday.

Story: Related news:

CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power rose on Thursday on forecasts of lower renewables output and declining temperatures in the region while the front-year contract went up slightly but remained near a seven-month low, traders said.

Story: Related news:

------------------------PRESS DIGEST-------------------------

RETAIL BONDS: Orders have reached 16.5 billion by the end of Thursday. Patria Finance Chief Analyst David Marek said that financing costs for 10 billion crowns worth of the retail bonds are 100 million crowns higher than what the state would pay if it borrowed on the market.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 22

PENSION REFORM: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said he expected 2.5 million Czechs, or 50 percent of the working population, to participated in the planned second pillar of the pension system.

Pravo, page 1

NWR INVESTMENT: Coal miner NWR is investing 400 million euros in a new mine in Poland.

Lidove Noviny, page 14

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. =============================================================== For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.733 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)