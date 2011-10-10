PRAGUE, Oct 10Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

PRAGUE - September inflation data at 0700 GMT.

PRAGUE - September unemployment data at 0700 GMT.

PRAGUE - Q3 government debt duration data at 1200 GMT.

CBANKER ZAMRAZILOVA: Czech interest rates should not go down further and the central bank should adopt a wait-and-see approach, bank board member Eva Zamrazilova was quoted as saying on Friday.

RETAIL BOND: Orders for the Czech government's pilot sale of retail bonds have reached 20.2 billion crowns ($1.1 billion), double what was on offer, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

SENATE REJECTION: The Czech upper house of parliament rejected on Friday a plan to raise the value-added tax (VAT), aimed at covering the costs of planned pension reforms, but it is likely to be overruled by the lower house.

INDUSTRY: Czech industrial output rose by 5.9 percent versus a year earlier in August, below expectations of 7.7 percent, but above July's 4.4 percent rise, the statistics bureau said on Friday.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies edged higher on Friday as upbeat U.S. jobs data encouraged investors to shift to riskier assets, including the Hungarian forint, which bounced back despite some market talk of a possible downgrade of Hungary's credit rating.

CEE POWER: Czech power for the next working day was little changed on Friday, after falling sharply earlier in the week, as wind generation in the region was expected to be healthy, market participants said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.771 24.768 -0.01 0.92 vs Dollar 18.378 18.364 -0.08 1.55 Czech Equities 950.1 950.1 1.38 -22.43 U.S. Equities 11,103.12 11,123.33 -0.18 -4.1 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

CEZ'S CHVALETICE: CEZ has not made a final decision on the future of its Chvaletice plant, whose operation is due to end in 2016. Two of the plant's four units could shut in 2013. Other options could be selling the plant, extending the life of two of the blocks to 2020, and building new blocks or an industrial zone.

Lidove Noviny, page 13

CAPITAL GAINS TAX: A proposal on capital gains tax could be softened to exempt gains up to 100,000 crowns annually on shares held at least three years, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 19

RETAIL BOND: The pilot issue of Czech retail bonds attracted 37,662 orders worth 20.9 billion crowns ($1.1 billion). Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said he expected 17 billion to 18 billion to be paid for in the end.

Lidove Noviny, page 15

