PRAGUE, Oct 11 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
PRAGUE - Power firm CEZ CEZPsp.PR to hold a news
conference on its foreign subsidiaries results with CEO Daniel
Benes at 0700 GMT.
=========================TOP NEWS==============================
CEZ IN TURKEY: Czech power group CEZ CEZPsp.PR said it had
decided to further assess investors' bids for its stake in
Turkish power producer Akenerji .
STATE DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government
debt rose to 1.46 trillion crowns ($79.48 billion) at the end of
September, from 1.41 trillion crowns at the end of June, the
Finance Ministry said on Monday.
CPI FALLS M/M: Czech consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in
September on a month-on-month basis, putting the annual
inflation rate at 1.8 percent, data showed on Monday.
CEE MARKETS: The zloty jumped to a three-week high on
Monday, while stocks and bonds gained after Poland's ruling
coalition retained power in an election that markets expect will
deliver stability amid a weaker growth outlook in emerging
Europe.
CEE POWER: Czech day-ahead power rose on Monday as higher
consumption fuelled by cooler temperatures offset healthy
renewable production in the region, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 24.665 24.656 -0.04 1.34
vs Dollar 18.072 18.063 -0.05 3.19
Czech Equities 932.9 932.9 -1.81 -23.83
U.S. Equities 11,433.18 11,103.12 2.97 -1.25
Pvs close or current levels vs domestic close at 1500 GMT
------------------------PRESS DIGEST-------------------------
CEZ ABROAD: Up to 2010, CEZ CEZPsp.PR earned EBITDA of
38.7 billion crowns ($2.1 billion) on 70 billion in investments
between 2004-09. That figure is expected to grow to 50.1 billion
this year and rise 10-11 billion each year, a source said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 21
VIENNA BOURSE: Wiener Boerse head Michael Buhl said he knew
of one or two large primary issues being planned in Vienna, but
none in Prague. He said there was still a chance in the future
that KBC could float a share of CSOB bank on the Prague
exchange after scrapping plans earlier this year.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 22
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
