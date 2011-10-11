PRAGUE, Oct 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

PRAGUE - Power firm CEZ CEZPsp.PR to hold a news conference on its foreign subsidiaries results with CEO Daniel Benes at 0700 GMT.

CEZ IN TURKEY: Czech power group CEZ CEZPsp.PR said it had decided to further assess investors' bids for its stake in Turkish power producer Akenerji .

STATE DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government debt rose to 1.46 trillion crowns ($79.48 billion) at the end of September, from 1.41 trillion crowns at the end of June, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

CPI FALLS M/M: Czech consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in September on a month-on-month basis, putting the annual inflation rate at 1.8 percent, data showed on Monday.

CEE MARKETS: The zloty jumped to a three-week high on Monday, while stocks and bonds gained after Poland's ruling coalition retained power in an election that markets expect will deliver stability amid a weaker growth outlook in emerging Europe.

CEE POWER: Czech day-ahead power rose on Monday as higher consumption fuelled by cooler temperatures offset healthy renewable production in the region, traders said.

CEZ ABROAD: Up to 2010, CEZ CEZPsp.PR earned EBITDA of 38.7 billion crowns ($2.1 billion) on 70 billion in investments between 2004-09. That figure is expected to grow to 50.1 billion this year and rise 10-11 billion each year, a source said.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 21

VIENNA BOURSE: Wiener Boerse head Michael Buhl said he knew of one or two large primary issues being planned in Vienna, but none in Prague. He said there was still a chance in the future that KBC could float a share of CSOB bank on the Prague exchange after scrapping plans earlier this year.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 22

