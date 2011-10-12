PRAGUE, Oct 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

PRAGUE - September grain harvest estimate about 0700 GMT.

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

=========================TOP NEWS==============================

SLOVAK GOVT FALLS ON EFSF: Slovakia's parliament brought down the government on Tuesday by rejecting a plan to expand the euro zone's rescue fund, but the outgoing government said it hoped to pass the measure by the end of the week with opposition support.

CEZ RENEWABLES: Czech electricity group CEZ CEZPsp.PR aims to have 3,000 megawatts of installed capacity in renewable power abroad by 2016, the company said on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies fell on Tuesday after inflation figures showed muted price pressures in the region, with concerns Slovakia's parliament could delay ratification of the euro zone rescue fund also hitting demand for regional assets.

CEE INFLATION: Lower food prices helped keep a lid on inflation in Romania and Hungary last month and inflation pressures remain muted across the EU's eastern wing, but some central banks may still have to hold or even raise interest rates to counter growing market risks.

EMERGING PRODUCTION: Emerging economies grew at their weakest pace in over two years in the July-September quarter as manufacturing output turned negative after expanding for nine straight quarters, an HSBC quarterly index showed on Wednesday.

CEE POWER: Czech day-ahead power prices rose on Tuesday, boosted by lower wind generation and warmer temperatures, while power futures held steady, traders said.

CBANKER ON EURO: Central bank board member Lubomir Lizal said he expected the euro zone to survive but not in its current form.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 20

TEMELIN: The Czech government will debate an analysis on its tender for expansion at Temelin nuclear power plant that looks at the risks to the tender, including international opposition.

Pravo, page 4

