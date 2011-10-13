PRAGUE, Oct 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

PRAGUE - August current account balance data at 0800 GMT.

PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction.

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues.

EURO ENTRY: It will be years before the Czech Republic is ready to join the euro, Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg said on Wednesday, but he does not expect the country to seek an opt-out from the single currency.

SENATE RETURNS PENSION BILL: The upper house of Czech parliament threw out on Wednesday a bill aimed at reforming the country's publicly funded pension system for the first time since the fall of communism via boosting private savings.

2011 BUDGET BETTER: The Czech 2011 budget deficit will be smaller than forecast at less than 4 percent of gross domestic product thanks to lower debt costs and better finances for regions, the finance minister and his deputy said on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS: Emerging European assets firmed on Wednesday, buoyed by a stronger euro, with the forint leading currency gains as investors shrugged off government comments pointing to potential new burdens for Hungary's strained banks.

CEE POWER: A lack of cross border capacity in the region due to a technical problem sent spot prices soaring on Wednesday as traders were forced to use the intraday market to transfer power.

A technical failure has caused the cancellation of central Europe's daily cross border capacity auction, sending prices soaring around the region, the group that runs the auction said on Wednesday.

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.651 24.65 0 1.4 vs Dollar 17.889 17.866 -0.13 4.17 Czech Equities 947.8 947.8 2.54 -22.62 U.S. Equities 11,518.85 11,416.3 0.9 -0.51 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

KB'S CEO: Komercni Banka BKOMsp.PR Chief Executive Henri Bonnet said he does not believe the Czech economy is on the verge of recession, saying growth next year could be between 1.3-1.5 percent.

He said there has been no signal the Czech central bank could raise interest rates next year, rather it was quite possible the bank might have to lower rates.

On dividend policy of the bank, which is 60 percent owned by Societe Generale , he said he did not know at what level it would be paid. Last year's extraordinarily high dividend payout was due to minority shareholders that said Komercni held a high level of capital.

Speaking on the global situation, he said a systematic solution was needed to the problem of pension funds pulling money out of European banks.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 3

BUDGET: The lower house budget committee recommended passing the 2012 budget.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 4

COAL CONTRACT: The city hall of Plzen recommended awarding Sokolovska Teplarenska a 10-year contract on coal deliveries to Plzenksa Teplarenska.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 15

