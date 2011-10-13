PRAGUE, Oct 13 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
PRAGUE - August current account balance data at 0800 GMT.
PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction.
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
EURO ENTRY: It will be years before the Czech Republic is
ready to join the euro, Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg
said on Wednesday, but he does not expect the country to seek an
opt-out from the single currency.
SENATE RETURNS PENSION BILL: The upper house of Czech
parliament threw out on Wednesday a bill aimed at reforming the
country's publicly funded pension system for the first time
since the fall of communism via boosting private savings.
2011 BUDGET BETTER: The Czech 2011 budget deficit will be
smaller than forecast at less than 4 percent of gross domestic
product thanks to lower debt costs and better finances for
regions, the finance minister and his deputy said on Wednesday.
CEE MARKETS: Emerging European assets firmed on Wednesday,
buoyed by a stronger euro, with the forint leading currency
gains as investors shrugged off government comments pointing to
potential new burdens for Hungary's strained banks.
CEE POWER: A lack of cross border capacity in the region due
to a technical problem sent spot prices soaring on Wednesday as
traders were forced to use the intraday market to transfer
power.
A technical failure has caused the cancellation of central
Europe's daily cross border capacity auction, sending prices
soaring around the region, the group that runs the auction said
on Wednesday.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 24.651 24.65 0 1.4
vs Dollar 17.889 17.866 -0.13 4.17
Czech Equities 947.8 947.8 2.54 -22.62
U.S. Equities 11,518.85 11,416.3 0.9 -0.51
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
KB'S CEO: Komercni Banka BKOMsp.PR Chief Executive Henri
Bonnet said he does not believe the Czech economy is on the
verge of recession, saying growth next year could be between
1.3-1.5 percent.
He said there has been no signal the Czech central bank
could raise interest rates next year, rather it was quite
possible the bank might have to lower rates.
On dividend policy of the bank, which is 60 percent owned by
Societe Generale , he said he did not know at what
level it would be paid. Last year's extraordinarily high
dividend payout was due to minority shareholders that said
Komercni held a high level of capital.
Speaking on the global situation, he said a systematic
solution was needed to the problem of pension funds pulling
money out of European banks.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
BUDGET: The lower house budget committee recommended passing
the 2012 budget.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
COAL CONTRACT: The city hall of Plzen recommended awarding
Sokolovska Teplarenska a 10-year contract on coal deliveries to
Plzenksa Teplarenska.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
