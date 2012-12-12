PRAGUE, Dec 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================TOP NEWS============================ PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session, to debate Czech Republic's stance ahead of an EU summit (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS============================ GOVT RESHUFFLE: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas tapped allies to take over the defense and transport ministries on Tuesday, completing a cabinet shuffle after resignations from his fragile government. Story: Related news: FITCH AFFIRMS CZECH REPUBLIC AT A+: Fitch assumes the Czech authorities will tighten fiscal policy broadly consistently with the medium-term framework (2013-2015) laid out in its Fiscal Outlook dated November 2012. Story: Related news: QATAR AIRWAYS STUDYING CSA SALE: Qatar Airways is interested in the privatisation of Czech Airlines (CSA), but has not taken a decision on whether to participate in it, the chief executive of the Gulf carrier said. Story: Related news: ROOM TO EASE: Belt tightening by recession-hit consumers in the European Union's eastern wing has put paid to fears of runaway price growth, opening the way for quicker monetary easing by most of the region's central banks. Story: Related news: C.BANKER JANACEK ON POLICY: A further relaxation of Czech monetary policy does not look imminent, a central banker was quoted as saying. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty and Hungarian forint gained against the euro on Tuesday, taking advantage of investor desire for relatively high-yielding assets despite data indicating more monetary easing ahead. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: A cold snap and low wind levels in the region sent central European day ahead power prices surging on Tuesday to their highest level in 10 months. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.229 25.252 0.09 1.24 vs Dollar 19.389 19.427 0.2 1.74 Czech Equities 992.62 992.62 0.69 8.95 U.S. Equities 13,248.44 13,169.88 0.6 8.44 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST========================== COALITION AGREEMENT: The three coalition parties Civic Democrats, TOP09, and LIDEM plan to revise the coalition agreement by the middle of January focusing on promoting growth mainly through improving conditions for businesses. There is a pledge of no more tax hikes, and relaxing rules of hiring and firing people. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 CEZ SHARES: J&T Banka analyst Michal Snobr said that Polish pension funds held 7-8 percent of CEZ but they have been selling the shares after CEZ was removed from the WIG 20 index in September last year. Another negative factor for CEZ shares is the complicated situation of its business in Albania and a drop in power prices. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.2973 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)