PRAGUE, Dec 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== October current account balance data at 0900 GMT PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction. PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS============================ BANKING UNION: Europe clinched a deal on Thursday to give the European Central Bank new powers to supervise euro zone banks from 2014, embarking on the first step in a new phase of closer integration to help underpin the euro. Story: Related news: For FACTBOX: EPH TO BUY SLOVKIA'S SPP: Slovakia approved the multi-billion euro purchase of a 49 percent stake in one of its biggest utilities by a Czech group, a move it says should give it more control over retail gas prices and investment in the sector. Story: Related news: 2013 BORROWING: The Czech Finance Ministry laid out plans for lower 2013 borrowing after taking advantage of record low yields this year to boost its financing reserves. Story: Related news: C.BANKERS ON WEAKENING THE CROWN: Czech central bank Vice Governor Vladimir Tomsik added his voice to intensifying verbal interventions against the crown on Wednesday but analysts said bolder action would be needed to weaken the currency further. Story: Related news: C.BANKER ZAMRAZILOVA MAY SUPPORT FX INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank's most ardent opponent of interest rate cuts signalled on Wednesday she could agree with foreign exchange interventions to weaken the crown and ease policy further, under certain conditions. Story: Related news: C.BANK'S TOMSIK: FX MOST EFFICIENT NEXT TOOL: Interventions against the Czech crown are the most efficient tool for further monetary easing, central bank Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said in an online discussion on website ekonom.cz. Story:, Related news: C.BANK POLICY MEETING: All seven members of the Czech central bank's board will attend the Dec. 19 policy meeting, the bank said. Story: Related news: UNIPETROL'S REFINERY PLANT'S MAINTENANCE: Czech refiner Ceska Rafinerska approved plans for a complete maintenance shutdown at its Kralupy refinery in autumn 2013, an investment worth 600 million crowns ($30.87 million), it said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint and Polish zloty fell against the euro on Wednesday on rate cut prospects, while Romania's leu gained on hopes of a more stable political situation after elections. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech long term power prices dropped to a new two-year low on Wednesday as coal and carbon fell while central European day ahead contracts retreated from a 10-month high, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.233 25.23 -0.01 1.22 vs Dollar 19.275 19.346 0.37 2.32 Czech Equities 1,001.59 1,001.59 0.9 9.93 U.S. Equities 13,245.45 13,248.44 -0.02 8.41 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST========================== CZECHS MAY NOT VETO EU BANKING UNION: The Czech Republic will probably abandon its threats to veto the EU's banking union plans unless it receives guarantees that foreign parent banks will not convert their Czech subsidiaries into branches. The Czechs accepted a compromise created by the EU Cyprus presidency in which the Czech Republic was promised that the Czech central bank will have a "significant voice" in any potential conversion of a subsidiary into a branch. Prime Minister Petr Necas said that he would make a final decision whether to withdraw the veto threat after he knows the final wording of the compromise and the reaction of the European Commission. More than 90 percent of Czech-based banks are majority owned by euro zone banks. The Czech central bank, which wanted to have the right to veto any potential conversion into branches, is not satisfied with the compromise, Czech Radio reported. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13; Pravo, page 15 ALCOHOL SALES PLUMMET: Sales of hard liquor in restaurants were at 60 percent of their usual volume in November due to continued worries about methanol poisoning and as people's real wages shrank in the third quarter. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch ($1 = 19.2973 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)