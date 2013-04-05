PRAGUE, April 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== March foreign exchange reserves data at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - Minutes from the March 28 Czech central bank governing board meeting at 0700 GMT. Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS=========================== RETAIL SALES FALL DEEPER THAN FCAST: Czech retail sales fell by 4.7 percent year-on-year in February, dragged down mainly by weak car sales, statistics office data showed on Thursday. Analysts had forecast a 2.6 percent drop. Table: Related news: BOND AUCTIONS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 234.9 million crowns ($11.65 million) worth of 2.50/28 government bonds in the second, non-competitive round of an auction. Table: Related news: Table on 1.50%/19 paper: HUF FIRMER AFTER C.BANK EASING PLAN: The Hungarian forint rose to a more than three-week high on Thursday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after the central bank's fresh easing plan did not include any drastic measure as some had feared. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power prices jumped on Thursday due to low renewable output in the region and persistent winter-like weather, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.704 25.759 0.21 -2.62 vs Dollar 19.899 20.02 0.6 -4.81 Czech Equities 955.27 955.27 -1.25 -8.03 U.S. Equities 14,606.11 14,550.35 0.38 11.46 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ CAR SALES: Car sales to individuals in January and February by Hyundai's Czech unit have outpaced those of Skoda , the market leader so far, data from Dataforce and SDA car association showed. Hyundai's market share among private customers was 18.5 percent in period while Skoda's was at 17.5 percent. Among corporate customers, Skoda remained the leader with a 32.3 percent share and Hyundai had a 5.5 percent share. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 STEELMAKER HALTS PRODUCTION: The Czech unit of Evraz , Russia's largest steel producer, halted production in its Ostrava mill in the Czech Republic due to low demand and sufficient pre-stocking, the company's spokesman said. he expects the outage to last for the entire month of April. Hospodarske Noviny, page 20 FOXCONN MOVING OUT: Foxconn International Holdings Ltd (FIH) is moving its production line away from the Czech Republic, according to 3M Chief for Central and Eastern Europe Giuseppe Castaldi. Hospodarske Noviny, page 20 TELEFONICA: Telefonica Czech Republic's shares fell by 4.5 percent to a nine-year low on Thursday after Bloomberg reported its parent company Spain's Telefonica plans to sell part of its assets to cut debt, including part of its the Czech division. Hospodarske Noviny, page 26 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)