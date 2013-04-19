PRAGUE, April 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================TOP NEWS=========================== REFINER'S STAKE SALE: Czech oil group Unipetrol would consider raising its holding in refiner Ceska Rafinerska if Royal Dutch Shell offers to sell its minority stake, a company official was quoted as saying. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint led emerging European currencies lower on Thursday after its new central bank governor said the bank plans to limit foreign investors' access to its 2-week money market tenders. Story: Related news: TEXAS BLAST: Rescuers searched on Thursday for survivors in the rubble of homes destroyed by a fiery fertilizer plant explosion in a rural Texas town that the mayor said had killed at least 14 people. Story: Related news: MOODY'S RATES RPG BYTY: Moody's Investors Service has today assigned a first-time corporate family rating (CFR) of Ba2, a probability of default rating (PDR) of Ba3-PD to RPG Byty s.r.o. and a provisional (P)Ba2 rating to its EUR400 million senior secured notes due 2020. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for lower wind and solar generation in the region sent central European spot power higher on Thursday but healthy Balkan hydro levels capped gains, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.82 25.815 -0.02 -3.08 vs Dollar 19.771 19.739 -0.16 -4.14 Czech Equities 931.44 931.44 -1.99 -10.33 U.S. Equities 14,537.14 14,618.59 -0.56 10.94 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ BANK FEES: A Prague district court ruled bank Hypotecni Banka must return 4,200 crowns ($210) to businessman Michal Novak for fees it had charged him for a mortgage loan account. This is the first final verdict in such a case. There are another 130,000 clients who want their money back from fees their banks had charged them in connection with a loan. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 FUEL PRICES: Czech Post Office launched a new web site tankujlevneji.cz which shows current prices of fuel at 450 petrol stations in the country. The number of stations that the web site tracks should rise to 2,210 within two months and the web site will also add fuel-quality information from the Czech trade inspection COI. Pravo, page 14 LOAN: UniCredit, Komercni Bank and Riffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich will give Czech private equity group Penta a 110 million euro loan for its Florentinum real estate project. Pravo, page 15 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.7462 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)