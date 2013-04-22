PRAGUE, April 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================TOP NEWS=========================== CZECH REPUBLIC IS NOT CHECHNYA: Make no mistake: the Czech Republic is not Chechnya. That's a distinction the Czech ambassador to the United States wants to make crystal clear after news emerged that the two suspects in Boston Marathon bombing had Chechen origins. Story: Related news: UNICREDIT IN CEE: UniCredit Bank Austria expects results in central and eastern Europe (CEE) to improve this year as the region's economic growth easily outpaces that of the euro zone, CEE area chief Gianni Papa told an Austrian newspaper. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The forint rebounded from an early slide on Friday but remained fragile ahead of a central bank meeting next week when policymakers may discuss plans to limit access to its main liquidity tool. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Declining wind generation in the region through the weekend sent power for the next work day higher on Friday as long-term prices rose further off a record low hit earlier this week on rising carbon, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.828 25.849 0.08 -3.11 vs Dollar 19.753 19.752 -0.01 -4.05 Czech Equities 941.56 941.56 1.09 -9.35 U.S. Equities 14,547.51 14,537.14 0.07 11.01 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ NOVA CUTS AD TIME: Czech commercial TV station Nova, a unit of Nasdaq-listed Central European Media Enterprises , broadcast 98.51 hours of advertising in the first quarter, down by 57 percent year on year, Admoshpere agency data showed. Nova's sister company Nova Cinema has cut advertising time by nearly a half to 62 hours. The drop is a result of a new policy which made advertising significantly more expensive. E15, page 1 SKODA: Some big European car makers dependent on sales to Europe are in a difficult position now unlike Volkswagen unit Skoda which began to produce and sell cars to China as of 2005, Skoda's chief Winfried Vahland said. Without the Chinese unit Skoda might have been in trouble. The biggest advantage of the Chinese market are large volumes and the possibility to spread development costs on a greater number of produced cars. Sales of Skodas in China rose last year by 7.1 percent to 235,674 units. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 2D CEZ IN BULGARIA: CEZ may not lose its license in Bulgaria after all. Ambassadors from third countries took part in a meeting with the Bulgarian regulator and the company's Bulgarian unit chief Petr Dokladal said the regulator is aware that the whole matter has a European context, he said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)