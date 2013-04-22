PRAGUE, April 22 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
===========================TOP NEWS===========================
CZECH REPUBLIC IS NOT CHECHNYA: Make no mistake: the Czech
Republic is not Chechnya. That's a distinction the Czech
ambassador to the United States wants to make crystal clear
after news emerged that the two suspects in Boston Marathon
bombing had Chechen origins.
UNICREDIT IN CEE: UniCredit Bank Austria expects
results in central and eastern Europe (CEE) to improve this year
as the region's economic growth easily outpaces that of the euro
zone, CEE area chief Gianni Papa told an Austrian newspaper.
CEE MARKETS: The forint rebounded from an early slide on
Friday but remained fragile ahead of a central bank meeting next
week when policymakers may discuss plans to limit access to its
main liquidity tool.
CEE POWER: Declining wind generation in the region through
the weekend sent power for the next work day higher on Friday as
long-term prices rose further off a record low hit earlier this
week on rising carbon, traders said.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.828 25.849 0.08 -3.11
vs Dollar 19.753 19.752 -0.01 -4.05
Czech Equities 941.56 941.56 1.09 -9.35
U.S. Equities 14,547.51 14,537.14 0.07 11.01
NOVA CUTS AD TIME: Czech commercial TV station
Nova, a unit of Nasdaq-listed Central European Media Enterprises
, broadcast 98.51 hours of advertising in the first
quarter, down by 57 percent year on year, Admoshpere agency data
showed.
Nova's sister company Nova Cinema has cut advertising time
by nearly a half to 62 hours. The drop is a result of a new
policy which made advertising significantly more expensive.
E15, page 1
SKODA: Some big European car makers dependent on sales to
Europe are in a difficult position now unlike Volkswagen unit
Skoda which began to produce and sell cars to China
as of 2005, Skoda's chief Winfried Vahland said.
Without the Chinese unit Skoda might have been in trouble.
The biggest advantage of the Chinese market are large volumes
and the possibility to spread development costs on a greater
number of produced cars.
Sales of Skodas in China rose last year by 7.1 percent to
235,674 units.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 2D
CEZ IN BULGARIA: CEZ may not lose its license in
Bulgaria after all. Ambassadors from third countries took part
in a meeting with the Bulgarian regulator and the company's
Bulgarian unit chief Petr Dokladal said the regulator is aware
that the whole matter has a European context, he said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
