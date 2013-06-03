PRAGUE, June 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for May due out at 0730 GMT End-May budget balance data (1200 GMT) Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================TOP NEWS============================ FLOODS: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas declared a state of emergency for most of the nation on Sunday as swollen rivers caused by days of heavy rain threatened Prague's historic centre and forced evacuations from low-lying areas. Story: Related news: ECON SEEN STAGNATING: The recession-hit Czech economy should stagnate in 2013 but faces risks stemming from the euro zone crisis and weak confidence, the Finance Ministry said. Story: Related news: OKD GIVES IN TO TRADE UNIONS: Management of OKD coal mines, a unit of Czech-based New World Resources , has backed off plans to cut employee bonuses worth around a fifth of the lossmaking miner's planned 100 million euros in cost cuts. Story: Related news: FX RESERVES IN 2012: The Czech central bank (CNB) moderately cut the proportion of foreign exchange reserves it held in U.S. dollars in 2012, while it raised its exposure to the Canadian and Australian dollars, its annual report showed. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Romania's leu fell the most in 10 months on Friday and the Hungarian forint dropped a third straight day after weak data and as global investors backed off higher-yielding assets. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European spot power prices slumped on Friday on forecasts of limited demand for electricity and strong wind at the weekend, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.684 25.712 0.11 -2.54 vs Dollar 19.733 19.845 0.56 -3.94 Czech Equities 957.86 957.86 -1.8 -7.78 U.S. Equities 15,115.57 15,324.53 -1.36 15.35 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ FINMIN ON TEMELIN NUKE PLANT EXPANSION: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek is due to submit a calculation to the government assessing profitability of the expansion of the nuclear plant Temelin, a project estimated to cost up to 300 billion crowns ($15.11 billion). Kalousek said it was not possible for CEZ to launch such a project without having a guarantee for the price of energy that will be produced in the planned blocks. In the present situation of a complete uncertainty of the future energy prices it is a risk to guarantee the price, Kalousek said. It constitutes a risk that after 2020 Czechs will pay for energy much more than what will be its market price and that could hit households and impair competitiveness, Kalousek said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 INDUSTRY MINISTER ON TEMELIN Industry Minister Martin Kuba said that if Kalousek's party TOP09 assesses the project only from the present economic point of view, it could complicate the energy situation of the whole country. He said it was not necessary to make a decision by the end of the year. The most important thing is the get a bid which will secure the best price and guarantees that the nuclear plant will be built on time and under the agreed conditions. The tender must not be stopped or put off for five years, Kuba added Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 CAR PRODUCTION: Sales in the car production sector rose by 6.5 percent year on year to 835.5 billion crowns ($42.08 billion) last year. The sector accounted for 23 percent of Czech industrial output. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com