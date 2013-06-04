PRAGUE, June 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Q1 gross domestic product data at 0800 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================TOP NEWS============================ FLOODS: Volunteers piled up sandbags to keep a swollen river from overwhelming the Czech capital's historic centre on Monday after floods across central Europe forced factories to closed, drove thousands from their homes and killed at least eight people. Story: Related news: BUDGET DEFICIT DROPS BY HALF: The Czech central state budget showed a 39.78 billion crown ($2.00 billion) deficit at the end of May, half of a 79.05 billion shortfall at the same time last year, the Finance Ministry said. Story: Related news: PMI IN POSITIVE TERRITORY: Czech manufacturing signalled an end to the 13-month sequence of deteriorating business conditions, marking a moderate expansion driven by an increase in output, a survey by Markit Economics showed. Story: Related news: Story on CEE PMI: CEE MARKETS: The leu hit a two-month low on Monday, dropping for a second day as investors started to retreat from Romanian bonds and as concerns over how long global stimulus programmes would last rattled central European markets. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Long-term Central European power contracts tumbled to fresh all-time lows on Monday on falling coal prices as persistently low spot electricity prices also weighed, traders said. Story: Related news: PRAGUE'S BOND: Moody's has assigned an A1 debt rating to a planned 200 million euro notes issue by the city of Prague, the ratings agency said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.675 25.743 0.26 -2.5 vs Dollar 19.652 19.744 0.47 -3.51 Czech Equities 955 955 -0.3 -8.06 U.S. Equities 15,254.03 15,115.57 0.92 16.41 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ VLTAVA TO PEAK: The Vltava river is expected to peak on Tuesday at 3,300 cubic metres per second. The city's acting Mayor Tomas Hudecek said the flood barrier can handle 3,800 cubic metres. Pravo, page 2 FLOOD DAMAGE: Prime Minister Petr Necas said the overall cost of the damage caused by the flood will exceed 22 billion crowns ($1.11 billion), which means Czechs will be eligible to draw money from the Solidarity Fund. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 PESSIMISTS: About the thirds of Czechs think the country's economy is in a poor shape and more than a fifth think it's in a very poor shape, a research by CVVM agency showed. Only 6 percent think the situation is favourable. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 CHURCH RESTITUTION: The Constitutional court confirmed the church restitution law is in line with the country's Constitution. The returns churches their property confiscated during the communist era in 1948-1989. Pravo, page 7 NEW LISTING: Borealis Exploration Limited plans a technical listing on the Prague Stock Exchange. Hospodarske Noviny, page 18 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com