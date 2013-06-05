PRAGUE, June 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= April retail sales data at 0700 GMT Q1 real wage data at 0700 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS============================= PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS============================ FLOOD NIGHTMARE: It's a country that hardly saw a flood in over a century - but Eva Bittnerova has just evacuated her inundated house in the Czech village of Zalezlice for the second time in 11 years. Story: Related news: POWER PLANTS SHUT DUE TO FLOODS: Czech utility CEZ shuttered a 720-megawatt coal-fired power plant north of Prague and Austria's Verbund closed four of its 10 hydropower stations on the Danube river amid central Europe's worst flooding in a decade. Story: Related news: POWER SUPPLIES LIMITED: The main Czech electricity supplier CEZ declared a state of emergency in four northern districts on Tuesday due to flooding and said it would limit power in those areas due to safety concerns. Story: Related news: SOCCER: The Czech Republic hope a rousing performance against leaders Italy on Friday can cheer up a nation hit by serious floods and re-energise their faltering push for World Cup qualification. Story: Related news: RECESSION DEEPENS: The Czech economy shrank by 1.1 percent in the first quarter from the previous three-month period, deeper than an already surprisingly big 0.8 percent contraction reported in an earlier estimate, final data showed. Story: Related news: *For story on c.bank comment: BOREALIS EXPLORATION TO ENTER PRAGUE BOURSE: Technology firm Borealis Exploration Limited will list existing shares on the Prague Stock Exchange (PSE), with trading due to begin on June 10, the PSE said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown slipped on Tuesday, underperforming regional peers, after data showed the economy shrank more than thought early this year, while rate cut expectations pushed down Polish bond yields. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European spot prices jumped on Tuesday due to floods that caused Czech utility CEZ to shutter a 720-megawatt coal-fired power plant north of Prague and expectations of lower wind power generation, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.793 25.826 0.13 -2.97 vs Dollar 19.714 19.758 0.22 -3.84 Czech Equities 967.88 967.88 1.35 -6.82 U.S. Equities 15,177.54 15,254.03 -0.5 15.82 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ FLOOD DAMAGE: Prime Minsiter Petr Necas said the government will provide 5.3 billion crowns ($268.13 million) for flood repairs. Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said that investments to remove the damage caused by the recent floods will mean a pro-growth stimulus for the contracting economy. Pravo, page 2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com