PRAGUE, June 13

===========================EVENTS==============================

PRAGUE -The lower house of parliament to continue its session (until June 21).

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues.

PRAGUE - Second round of 1.50%/19 government bond auction. Second round of 2.50%/28 government bond auction.

===========================TOP NEWS============================

TIME TO SELL CROWN?: The risk that the Czech National Bank (CNB) resorts to substantial foreign exchange intervention to weaken the value of the crown can only have been increased by a fall in Czech consumer prices in May.

BOND AUCTIONS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 1.225 billion crowns ($63.42 million) worth of 2.50/28 government bonds and 4.0 billion crowns ($207.09 million) worth of 1.50/19 government bonds in the first, competitive round of bidding at an auction

CEE MARKETS:The Hungarian forint and Polish zloty led a rebound among emerging European currencies on Wednesday but the region's assets remained vulnerable to shifts in global risk sentiment.

CEE POWER: Central European spot power prices fell on Wednesday due to forecasts for warmer weather and healthy wind power supply in the region, while the front year contract rebounded from an all-time low it struck in the previous session, traders said.

========================PRESS DIGEST============================

SPENDING: The government approved to raise 2014 spending by 15 billion crowns ($780.04 million) to 1,137 billion and 2015 spending by 10 billion crowns to 1,156 billion to help the country recover from the recent floods. Transport Minister Zbynek Stanjura said he hoped spending would eventually be raised even more. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1