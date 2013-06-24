PRAGUE, June 24 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
June business cycle survey at 0700 GMT.
===========================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE - Representatives of the cabinet, employers and
labour unions to hold a meeting. President Milos Zeman will
attend (0900 GMT). News conference around 1130 GMT.
PRAGUE - Chemicals group Unipetrol, a unit of
Poland's PKN Orlen to hold an annual shareholders'
meeting.
===========================TOP NEWS============================
NEXT GOVT: Czech President Milos Zeman indicated on Sunday
he was considering forming a technocrat cabinet to replace the
government of Petr Necas, who resigned on Monday in a bribery
and spying scandal involving his aide.
COALITION: The Czech coalition agreed on Saturday that the
junior party can have the post of parliamentary speaker if the
current one becomes prime minister in a reshuffle.
COALITION'S PM NOMINEE: The junior party in the ruling Czech
coalition, TOP09, backed a plan on Friday to nominate parliament
speaker Miroslava Nemcova as the new prime minister.
CENTRAL BANK: The Czech central bank is unlikely to
intervene to weaken the crown currency for now as parts of the
economy have begun to show signs of recovery, a Reuters poll
showed.
UNIPETROL: Rosneft clinched a $7 billion deal with Polish
refiner PKN Orlen to deliver 8 million tonnes of crude
oil to the Czech Republic via the Druzhba pipeline.
CEE MARKETS: The sell-off in central European stocks
continued on Friday as investors cut their exposure to riskier
markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a gradual end
to its monetary stimulus programme, while currencies and bonds
mostly stabilised.
CEE POWER: Czech power for delivery next year tumbled to a
new all-time low on Friday, dragged down by weaker coal and
carbon prices while forecasts for healthy renewables power
output pushed weekend prices sharply lower, traders said.
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
4G: The CTU telecom regulator should announce a 10 MHz limit
on the 800 MHz spectrum that can be bought in an auction. The
auction should start in November -- depending on the European
Commission reacts to complaints -- and should allow a new
operator to enter the market.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
PENSION REFORM: Social Democrat leader Bohuslav Sobotka said
that his party wanted to work with second-pillar pension funds
to allow people to exit the system and return to the so-called
third pillar. The Social Democrats have promised to cancel the
second pillar funds, part of the centre-right government's
flagship pension reform.
Pavel Jirak, of KB Penzijni Spolecnost, said that at the
current rate no more than 80,000 would sign up by the end-June
deadline -- compared to 500,000 talked about a year ago.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A1
UNIPETROL: Unipetrol has been in negotiations for several
months over buying OMV's retail gas stations in the Czech
Republic, according to the magazine. Unipetrol declined to
comment for the story.
Euro, page 36
