PRAGUE, June 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== June business cycle survey at 0700 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Representatives of the cabinet, employers and labour unions to hold a meeting. President Milos Zeman will attend (0900 GMT). News conference around 1130 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - Chemicals group Unipetrol, a unit of Poland's PKN Orlen to hold an annual shareholders' meeting. Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS============================ NEXT GOVT: Czech President Milos Zeman indicated on Sunday he was considering forming a technocrat cabinet to replace the government of Petr Necas, who resigned on Monday in a bribery and spying scandal involving his aide. Story: Related news: COALITION: The Czech coalition agreed on Saturday that the junior party can have the post of parliamentary speaker if the current one becomes prime minister in a reshuffle. Story: Related news: COALITION'S PM NOMINEE: The junior party in the ruling Czech coalition, TOP09, backed a plan on Friday to nominate parliament speaker Miroslava Nemcova as the new prime minister. Story: Related news: CENTRAL BANK: The Czech central bank is unlikely to intervene to weaken the crown currency for now as parts of the economy have begun to show signs of recovery, a Reuters poll showed. Story: Related news: UNIPETROL: Rosneft clinched a $7 billion deal with Polish refiner PKN Orlen to deliver 8 million tonnes of crude oil to the Czech Republic via the Druzhba pipeline. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The sell-off in central European stocks continued on Friday as investors cut their exposure to riskier markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a gradual end to its monetary stimulus programme, while currencies and bonds mostly stabilised. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech power for delivery next year tumbled to a new all-time low on Friday, dragged down by weaker coal and carbon prices while forecasts for healthy renewables power output pushed weekend prices sharply lower, traders said. Story: Related news: ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ 4G: The CTU telecom regulator should announce a 10 MHz limit on the 800 MHz spectrum that can be bought in an auction. The auction should start in November -- depending on the European Commission reacts to complaints -- and should allow a new operator to enter the market. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 PENSION REFORM: Social Democrat leader Bohuslav Sobotka said that his party wanted to work with second-pillar pension funds to allow people to exit the system and return to the so-called third pillar. The Social Democrats have promised to cancel the second pillar funds, part of the centre-right government's flagship pension reform. Pavel Jirak, of KB Penzijni Spolecnost, said that at the current rate no more than 80,000 would sign up by the end-June deadline -- compared to 500,000 talked about a year ago. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A1 UNIPETROL: Unipetrol has been in negotiations for several months over buying OMV's retail gas stations in the Czech Republic, according to the magazine. Unipetrol declined to comment for the story. Euro, page 36