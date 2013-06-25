PRAGUE, June 25 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
PRAGUE - Czech President Milos Zeman due to hold a news
conference to nominate a new prime minister following the
resignation of Petr Necas. (1300 GMT)
NEW GOVERNMENT: Czech President Milos Zeman confirmed on
Monday he would announce the name of a new prime minister on
Tuesday and gave strong hints he would opt for a technocrat
rather than a political nominee, a move that may spark an early
election.
TELECOM AUCTION: Czech telecommunications regulator CTU set
out conditions on Monday for an auction of mobile spectrum
frequencies that will allow the entry of a new operator into the
market.
FILLING STATIONS: Austrian energy group OMV has no
plans to quit retail markets within reach of its refineries, it
said on Monday, playing down a report it was in talks to sell
its Czech gas stations to Unipetrol.
CEE POWER: The Czech Cal '14 contract fell to a fresh record
low on Monday, weighed down by prospects of flagging electricity
demand due to weaker coal, carbon and oil prices, traders said.
TELECOM TENDER: Telefonica Czech Republic said
that if the new auction for mobile frequencies favours one
bidder, it will look at options including a complaint to the
European Commission.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A8
TELECOM TENDER 2: PPF investment group, a likely bidder in
the tender, has 5 billion crowns for building a new 4G network,
according to the newspaper.
Lidove Noviny, page 13
PUBLISHING: One of the country's richest men Andrej Babis
has signed a contract to buy Ringier Axel Springer, publisher of
the best-selling Czech newspaper Blesk, for more than 4 billion
crowns. Babis declined to confirm the news for the article.
SKODA: All seven Skoda Auto models were in the Top 10 in May
sales, the first time in its history.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
PENSION REFORM: The finance ministry wants to make it
possible for people between 35-40 years old to enter the
so-called second pillar until the end of 2014. The current
deadline is the end of June. Implementation of the law is not
expected before January.
Pravo, page 15
($1 = 19.2299 Czech crowns)
