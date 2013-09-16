PRAGUE, Sept 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== August producer prices data 0700 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS=========================== PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for the issuance of domestic state bonds and treasury bills in October of 2013. Related news: ============================NEWS============================= CME: Central European Media Enterprises (CME), hit by weak TV advertising markets, tapped an executive from its main shareholder Time Warner and a consultant to Turner Broadcasting to become co-chief executives. Story: Related news: BUDGET: The Czech state budget deficit could rise a touch above a planned 110 billion Czech crowns ($5.7 billion) in 2014, but the fiscal gap will not exceed the EU limit of 3 percent of economic output, Finance Minister Jan Fischer said on Sunday. Fischer said the government was working with a forecast of gross domestic product growth at 1.3 percent next year, above an original estimate of 0.8 percent, as it puts the final touches on a 2014 budget this month. Story: Related news: RENEWABLE POWER: The Czech Senate gave final approval on Friday to end support for renewable power plants that start operation after Jan. 1, 2014, in the latest bid to curb subsidies that have raised electricity prices for homes and businesses. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed slightly on Friday, lifted by improved risk appetite after Russia and the United States agreed a new push to end Syria's civil war which could avert U.S. air strikes.ž Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European electricity prices for the next working day fell on Friday due to forecasts for increased wind supply in the region, traders said. Story: Related news: TENNIS: Tomas Berdych and Radek Stepanek put defending champions Czech Republic into the Davis Cup final by beating Argentina's Carlos Berlocq and Horacio Zeballos in the doubles on Saturday. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.714 25.749 0.14 -2.66 vs Dollar 19.255 19.407 0.78 -1.42 Czech Equities 967.96 967.96 -0.97 -6.81 U.S. Equities 15,376.06 15,300.64 0.49 17.34 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== SOLAR: Finance Minister Jan Fischer said that, in total, 40 solar operators are suing the state for 3.3 billion crowns because of changes to investment conditions. Hospodarske Noviny, page 5 BONDS: Domestic banks reduced their holding in government bonds to 590 billion crowns in the first half from 626 billion at the end of 2012. Lidove Noviny, page 15 CISCO: U.S. tech giant Cisco will convert its Cognitive Security unit into a CEE research centre. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.6371 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)