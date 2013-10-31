PRAGUE, Oct 31 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== September money supply data at 0900 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction. Nominal value in auction 8 billion crowns. Related news: ============================NEWS============================== NEW VIDEO OF KIDNAPPED WOMEN: Two young Czech women kidnapped in southwest Pakistan in March said in a new video released by the Czech government on Wednesday they feared they would soon be killed. Story: Related news: TELEFONICA, T-MOBILE TO SHARE NETWORK: Telefonica Czech Republic and T-Mobile have signed an agreement to share their 2G and 3G mobile networks in the Czech Republic, the companies said. Story: Related news: TROUBLED BROADCASTER CME LOOKING FOR CAPITAL BOOST: Loss-making broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) said on Wednesday it needed more money to stay afloat and was trying to secure extra financing from its main shareholder, Time Warner. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed slightly on Wednesday with the Hungarian forint holding in recent ranges despite the central bank's flagging of more easing to come, on top of Tuesday's rate cut. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European power prices fell on Wednesday due to a holiday in neighbouring Germany that increased the availability of more power for exports, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.737 25.736 0 -2.75 vs Dollar 18.78 18.689 -0.49 1.08 Czech Equities 1,017.1 1,017.1 -0.02 -2.08 U.S. Equities 15,618.76 15,680.35 -0.39 19.19 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ SOCIAL DEMOCRATS SPLIT: Bohuslav Sobotka, the leader of the Social Democrats who won the general election on Oct 25-26, said that after the party's central committee meeting on November 10 either him or rival and deputy chairman Michal Hasek must leave the party's leadership. Hasek and three other top leaders of the party admitted they lied when they denied meeting president Milos Zeman on Satruday night, right after the election ended. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1; Pravo, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)