PPF/TELEFONICA: Czech investment group PPF could finalise its purchase of Telefonica's Czech business for 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) on Monday, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the details.

PMI: Czech manufacturing sector conditions improved for the sixth month running and at the fastest pace for two and a half years, a survey by Markit Economics showed on Friday.

BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 47.71 billion crown ($2.52 billion) deficit at the end of October, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown fell on Friday in cautious trade ahead of a central bank meeting next week, failing to benefit from a manufacturing survey showing the sector's conditions improved at the fastest pace in two-and-a-half years.

CEE POWER: Central European spot power prices rose on Friday as cooler weather is expected to drive up demand and on forecasts for lower wind power output, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.865 25.856 -0.03 -3.26
vs Dollar 19.157 19.14 -0.09 -0.91
Czech Equities 1,014.44 1,014.44 -0.07 -2.34
U.S. Equities 15,615.55 15,545.75 0.45 19.17

Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT

======================PRESS DIGEST============================

MND: Oil group MND wants to double its oil output within five years and invest up to 10 billion crowns. It is in talks with two unnamed groups about deep-well drilling in the country. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

TPCA: TPCA, the Czech car assembly plant jointly owned by Toyota Motor Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen, is hiring additional agency workers to be ready to boost production next year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15