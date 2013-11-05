PRAGUE, Nov 5 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
============================NEWS==============================
CZECH TELEFONICA Q3 IN LINE: Telefonica Czech Republic
reported a 23.5 percent year-on-year drop in
net profit in the third quarter to 1.35 billion crowns ($70.61
million), hit by declining mobile and fixed-line services
revenue.
Story: Related news:
REFINERY SHUTDOWN ENDS: Unipetrol's Czech unit
Ceska Rafinerska has ended a planned eight-week shutdown at its
Kralupy refinery, the Czech unit said.
Story: Related news:
PPF NEARS TELECOM DEAL: Czech investment group PPF could
finalise its purchase of Telefonica's Czech business
for 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) on Monday, the Financial
Times reported, citing two people familiar with the details.
Story: Related news:
*Story on Telefonica shares:
CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies firmed against the
euro on Monday, with the Polish zloty underpinned by strong
local manufacturing data while a plan for foreign currency
mortgage holders helped the Hungarian forint.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power rose on Monday
due to falling levels of renewables but forecasts for wind
generation in the region remained above seasonal averages,
capping gains, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.793 25.818 0.1 -2.97
vs Dollar 19.095 19.13 0.18 -0.58
Czech Equities 1,026.29 1,026.29 1.17 -1.19
U.S. Equities 15,639.12 15,615.55 0.15 19.34
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
NEW GOVERNMENT: A President Milos Zeman's spokeswoman said
Zeman will require that all ministers of a new government have a
clean lustration report. This could be a problem for ANO leader
Andrej Babis who is registered as a communist secret police
(StB) collaborator. Babis has filed a lawsuit to clean his name
but a verdict may not be made for several months.
Pravo, page 1; Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)