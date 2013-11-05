PRAGUE, Nov 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================NEWS============================== CZECH TELEFONICA Q3 IN LINE: Telefonica Czech Republic reported a 23.5 percent year-on-year drop in net profit in the third quarter to 1.35 billion crowns ($70.61 million), hit by declining mobile and fixed-line services revenue. Story: Related news: REFINERY SHUTDOWN ENDS: Unipetrol's Czech unit Ceska Rafinerska has ended a planned eight-week shutdown at its Kralupy refinery, the Czech unit said. Story: Related news: PPF NEARS TELECOM DEAL: Czech investment group PPF could finalise its purchase of Telefonica's Czech business for 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) on Monday, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the details. Story: Related news: *Story on Telefonica shares: CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies firmed against the euro on Monday, with the Polish zloty underpinned by strong local manufacturing data while a plan for foreign currency mortgage holders helped the Hungarian forint. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power rose on Monday due to falling levels of renewables but forecasts for wind generation in the region remained above seasonal averages, capping gains, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.793 25.818 0.1 -2.97 vs Dollar 19.095 19.13 0.18 -0.58 Czech Equities 1,026.29 1,026.29 1.17 -1.19 U.S. Equities 15,639.12 15,615.55 0.15 19.34 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ NEW GOVERNMENT: A President Milos Zeman's spokeswoman said Zeman will require that all ministers of a new government have a clean lustration report. This could be a problem for ANO leader Andrej Babis who is registered as a communist secret police (StB) collaborator. Babis has filed a lawsuit to clean his name but a verdict may not be made for several months. Pravo, page 1; Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)