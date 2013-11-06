PRAGUE, Nov 6 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
September foreign trade data at 0800 GMT
September industrial and construction data at 0800 GMT
============================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE - Czech statistics office (CSU) to hold a news
conference on Czech industrial output in 2013 at 0900 GMT.
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
AMSTERDAM - Coal mining firm New World Resources (NWR)
to release third quarter results AT 0700 GMT.
Conference call for analysts and investors at 1000 GMT.
PRAGUE - First round of 2.50%/28 government
bond auction. Nominal value in the competitive part of auction
up to 4.5 billion crowns. First round of 1.50%/19
government bond auction. Nominal value in the competitive part
of auction up to 5 billion crowns.
============================NEWS==============================
TELEFONICA SELLS CZECH UNIT: Telefonica has agreed
to sell its Czech business for 2.47 billion euros ($3.3
billion), it said on Tuesday, the latest disposal for the
Spanish group aimed at cutting debt and leaving it to focus on
its Italian and Brazilian interests.
RETAIL SALES UP: Unadjusted retail sales, including the
sales and repair of cars and fuel sales, rose by 3.7 percent
compared with a year ago mainly thanks to a steep rise in
internet sales and two extra working days versus last year.
TELEFONICA Q3 NET FALLS IN LINE WITH F'CAST: Telefonica
Czech Republic reported a 23.5 percent
year-on-year drop in net profit in the third quarter to 1.35
billion crowns ($70.61 million), hit by declining mobile and
fixed-line services revenue.
CEE MARKETS: The leu fell a touch on Tuesday when the
Romanian central bank cut interest rates to a new record low,
the first in a series rate setting meetings in central Europe
this week.
CEE POWER: Weaker consumption due to warming weather and
increased renewable supply pressured central European power
day-ahead power on Tuesday, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.809 25.81 0 -3.04
vs Dollar 19.132 19.163 0.16 -0.77
Czech Equities 1,013.01 1,013.01 -1.29 -2.47
U.S. Equities 15,618.22 15,639.12 -0.13 19.19
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
TELECOM DEAL: The first step management of Telefonica Czech
Republic plans after the company was sold to Czech
investment group PPF is to lay off up to 2,000 people, the paper
reports, citing unnamed sources.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)