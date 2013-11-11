PRAGUE, Nov 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== October inflation data at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for the issuance of domestic state bonds and treasury bills in December of 2013. Related news: ============================NEWS============================== INTERVENTION: The Czech central bank had to start selling the crown currency to avoid a debt-deflation spiral and protect the economy which began to emerge from recession earlier this year, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said on Sunday. Story: Related news: EARLY WIN: The Czech central bank's surprising decision to jump into the currency market to ease monetary policy scored an early win on Thursday, but it remains to be seen if it can reach the objective of making people spend more by importing inflation. Story: Related news: GOVERNMENT: Czech centre-left Social Democrat leader Bohuslav Sobotka won a strong mandate from his party on Sunday to try to form a government with two centrist parties following an early election two weeks ago. Story: Related news: GTS: Deutsche Telekom on Sunday said it had bought GTS Central Europe for 546 million euros ($729 million) in a deal which hands the German telecom operator a fibre optic fixed-line and infrastructure business in Eastern Europe. Story: Related news: RETAIL BONDS: Czechs ordered 21.4 billion crowns ($1.06 billion) worth of government bonds in the state's second retail offering of the year, the Finance Ministry said on Friday. Story: Related news: NWR: Unions at Czech coal mining company New World Resources voted to approve a possible strike to fight pay restructuring and possible cuts in total compensation proposed by management, a union leader said on Friday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European assets retreated on Friday as good U.S. job growth data knocked down the euro, but optimism may get the upper hand again when the region's states will report third-quarter economic output figures. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day-ahead power fell on Friday on low weekend demand as the Hungarian premium widened due to outages and soaring prices in the early evening peak hours, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 26.983 26.956 -0.1 -7.73 vs Dollar 20.178 20.187 0.04 -6.28 Czech Equities 1,018.99 1,018.99 -2.15 -1.9 U.S. Equities 15,761.78 15,593.98 1.08 20.28 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ CSOB: The chief executive of the country's largest bank CSOB, Pavel Kavanek, may soon leave his job, according to a source at the Czech central bank. E15, page 2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)