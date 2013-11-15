PRAGUE, Nov 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================NEWS============================== C.BANK: The Czech central bank's first interventions against the crown in over a decade were necessary to fight the risk of deflation, minutes from a Nov. 7 meeting showed on Friday. Story: Related news: C.BANK ON GDP: If Czech preliminary gross domestic product data from the third quarter are confirmed, then the economy is in worse shape than expected, central bank board member Kamil Janacek said on Thursday. Story: Related news: * For a story on Q3 GDP data: PHILIP MORRIS: Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR reported on Friday a 3.1 percent drop in consolidated net revenue to 9.3 billion crowns ($460.7 million) for the first nine months of 2013, hit by weaker shipments. Story: Related news: CEZ: Czech utility CEZ will be allowed to keep its power distribution licence in Bulgaria after its regulator dropped an investigation into allegations that it breached the country's energy regulations. Story: Related news: SKODA: Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of Volkswagen, set a record for sales for the month of October, shrinking the decline it has seen since the start of the year thanks to the launch of new models. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies strengthened on Thursday as three of the region's states reported third-quarter figures that showed their economies were recovering faster than expected. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for weak wind supply, higher demand outside the region and colder temperatures lifted central European day-ahead prices on Thursday, offsetting typically weaker consumption headed into the weekend, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 27.107 27.164 0.21 -8.22 vs Dollar 20.119 20.184 0.32 -5.97 Czech Equities 1,001.65 1,001.65 0.28 -3.57 U.S. Equities 15,876.22 15,821.63 0.35 21.15 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ FINANCE MINISTRY: The newspaper said ANO, which won the second most votes in an election last month, wants Raiffeisenbank analyst Ales Michl to be the next finance minister. The Social Democrats, who won the election by a slim margin, would prefer party member Jan Mladek. The paper said, though, that a likely coalition agreement would give the finance ministry to ANO and the prime minister position to the Social Democrats. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)