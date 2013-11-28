PRAGUE, Nov 28 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
============================EVENTS============================
PRAGUE - Leaders of the Social Democrats and the ANO party
meet to discuss plans to form a government. News conference at
2030 GMT.
Related news:
PRAGUE - Czech and Slovak prime ministers Jiri Rusnok and
Robert Fico meet in Prague to discuss education. News conference
at 1035 GMT.
PRAGUE - The central bank board meets but is not expected to
take any decisions related to monetary policy.
============================NEWS==============================
COALITION BUILDING: The lower house of parliament elected
Social Democrat Jan Hamacek as its speaker, a step towards
building a new centre-left coalition. Smooth coalition talks can
help approval of the 2014 budget ahead of the end of this year,
avoiding the need for provisional government operations in
January.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: The forint hit 2-week lows against the euro on
Wednesday as investors pondered how much further the Hungarian
central bank could loosen policy given a likely reduction in the
flow of cheap U.S. funds and policy uncertainty at home.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Central European spot electricity
prices fell further on Wednesday on more wind and higher
temperatures, while front-year contracts rebounded on higher
carbon prices, traders said.
Story: Related news:
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
CENTRAL BANK APPOINTMENTS: Politicians reviving discussions
about changing the way the seven members of the central bank
board are appointed. At the moment, the president has the sole
right to pick the members. Some parties plan to propose a
requirement that they would also be vetted by the upper house of
parliament, the Senate, similar to the way constitutional court
judges are chosen. A constitutional change would require 60
percent approval in both houses of parliament. The debate
started after President Milos Zeman, elected in January, angered
parties by ignoring their will in political negotiations. They
resurfaced after the central bank surprised by launching
interventions against the crown three weeks ago.
It is unclear when any change would take effect, possibly only
after 2018.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
CONSTRUCTION CRISIS: A long-lasting decline in the
construction sector may lead to sector consolidation and up to
one fifth of firms may go under, a survey of executives in the
sector by CEEC Research showed. Firms have been hampered by low
demand and high competition for public projects where bid prices
have squeezed margins toward zero or even below.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 11
ANO PARTY MOST POPULAR: The centrist ANO movement, a protest
party that finished close second in last month's election, would
win if the vote was held now, a survey by the public CVVM agency
showed. ANO would get 24.5 percent of the vote, just ahead of
the centre-left Social Democrats who polled 24 percent. The two
parties are in talks on forming a government, along with the
centrist Christian Democrats.
Pravo, page 3
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)