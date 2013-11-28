PRAGUE, Nov 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - Leaders of the Social Democrats and the ANO party meet to discuss plans to form a government. News conference at 2030 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - Czech and Slovak prime ministers Jiri Rusnok and Robert Fico meet in Prague to discuss education. News conference at 1035 GMT. PRAGUE - The central bank board meets but is not expected to take any decisions related to monetary policy. ============================NEWS============================== COALITION BUILDING: The lower house of parliament elected Social Democrat Jan Hamacek as its speaker, a step towards building a new centre-left coalition. Smooth coalition talks can help approval of the 2014 budget ahead of the end of this year, avoiding the need for provisional government operations in January. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The forint hit 2-week lows against the euro on Wednesday as investors pondered how much further the Hungarian central bank could loosen policy given a likely reduction in the flow of cheap U.S. funds and policy uncertainty at home. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European spot electricity prices fell further on Wednesday on more wind and higher temperatures, while front-year contracts rebounded on higher carbon prices, traders said. Story: Related news: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ CENTRAL BANK APPOINTMENTS: Politicians reviving discussions about changing the way the seven members of the central bank board are appointed. At the moment, the president has the sole right to pick the members. Some parties plan to propose a requirement that they would also be vetted by the upper house of parliament, the Senate, similar to the way constitutional court judges are chosen. A constitutional change would require 60 percent approval in both houses of parliament. The debate started after President Milos Zeman, elected in January, angered parties by ignoring their will in political negotiations. They resurfaced after the central bank surprised by launching interventions against the crown three weeks ago. It is unclear when any change would take effect, possibly only after 2018. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 CONSTRUCTION CRISIS: A long-lasting decline in the construction sector may lead to sector consolidation and up to one fifth of firms may go under, a survey of executives in the sector by CEEC Research showed. Firms have been hampered by low demand and high competition for public projects where bid prices have squeezed margins toward zero or even below. Hospodarske Noviny, page 11 ANO PARTY MOST POPULAR: The centrist ANO movement, a protest party that finished close second in last month's election, would win if the vote was held now, a survey by the public CVVM agency showed. ANO would get 24.5 percent of the vote, just ahead of the centre-left Social Democrats who polled 24 percent. The two parties are in talks on forming a government, along with the centrist Christian Democrats. Pravo, page 3 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)