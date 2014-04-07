PRAGUE, April 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== February foreign trade data at 0700 GMT. February industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ C.BANK MINUTES: Slightly anti-inflationary risks were coming from the Czech economy, minutes from the central bank's meeting on March 27 showed on Friday. Story: Related news: COALITION: Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Friday the government must act to avoid a social crisis in the northeast of the country, where a planned coal mine closure threatens to put thousands out of work. Story: Related news: INVESTMENT: Private investment firm BXR Group may decide by the end of the year whether to sell its stake in Ukraine-focused iron ore miner Ferrexpo, BXR's co-owner said. Story: Related news: CO2: The European Commission on Friday gave approval for companies in a further five European Union states to exchange United Nations-backed offsets for EU Allowances under the bloc's carbon market. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's most volatile currency, Hungary's forint EURHUF=, firmed on Friday ahead of Sunday's elections which Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party looks set to win. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Prices of power for the next working day rose in central Europe on Friday due to forecasts for lower renewable supply as import capacity remained limited in Hungary, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.4 27.394 -0.02 -0.25 vs Dollar 20.009 19.936 -0.37 -0.72 Czech Equities 1,018.19 1,018.19 0.22 2.95 U.S. Equities 16,412.71 16,572.55 -0.96 -0.99 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================= PRESS DIGEST ========================== FINMIN BABIS SOFTENS TONE TOWARDS PM SOBOTKA Finance Minister Andrej Babis softened his tone towards Prime Minister regarding the case of hard coal miner OKD privatization, which was completed when Sobotka was a finance minister 10 years ago. "Because I don't speak Czech well, I said he (Sobotka) is resposible (for the case), but I meant to say this case fell under his competence as a finance minister. That is all," Babis was quoted by the paper. Babis also said he was not against the idea of some assistance for the miners who are going to lose their jobs if the Paskov mine is closed. He only has objections against helping a private company, New World Resources' OKD in this case, which should have made some preparations. Pravo, page 1 ONE HALF OF CONSTRUCTION FIRMS SUFFER FROM FX INTERVENTIONS One half of Czech construction companies feel negative impact of the central bank's interventions against the crown, as the imported materials got more expensive, a survey by CEEC Research group. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)