PRAGUE, June 10

DATA: Czech consumer prices rose by 0.1 percent in May, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at 0.4 percent, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll. The Czech unemployment rate fell to 7.5 percent of the workforce in May, below 7.6 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

TELEFONICA: Telefonica Czech Republic SPTT.PR said Tomas Budnik, a former executive at majority owner PPF, will become chief executive on July 1, replacing Luis Malvido.

SKODA: Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, posted a 15.2 percent rise in global sales in May, selling 91,200 units, a record for that month, it said on Monday.

CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty held near a 14-month high against the euro on Monday as it is seen benefiting from a divergent interest rate path between Poland and the euro zone.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2014
vs Euro 27.435 27.415 -0.07 -0.38
vs Dollar 20.179 20.103 -0.38 -1.58
Czech Equities 1,035.36 1,035.36 -0.11 4.68
U.S. Equities 16,943.1 16,924.28 0.11 2.21

======================PRESS DIGEST============================

GOVERNMENT CONSIDERS HIGHER EXTRACTION FEES FOR MINERS
The government is considering raising the fees for extracting coal, minerals and other commodities from the ground, possibly by 2 to 10 percent. That would have an impact on brown coal miners, such as Severoceske doly from the CEZ group or the loss-making hard coal miner OKD owned by the New World Resources.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1

CZECHS MIGHT VETO EU CANDIDACY STATUS FOR ALBANIA
The Czech Republic might veto the EU candidacy status for Albania because of its actions against CEZ, 70 percent owned by the Czech state, sources in the EU said. State secretary for EU affairs, Tomas Prouza, said that considering the candidacy status cannot be based solely on one particular issue, however there are the basic rules of the EU which every state must follow. Albania's candidacy status will be considered at the EU summit in the end of June.
Pravo, page 1