PRAGUE, September 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues Related news: PRAGUE - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Economic and Environmental Forum (until Sept.12). Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ GAS: RWE Czech Republic has seen no reduction in natural gas supplies to the Czech Republic on Wednesday, a spokesman for the country's main gas importer said. Story: Related news: NWR: Shares in Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) plunged to a record low on Wednesday after shares for a rights issue were admitted for listing as a part of its capital restructuring plan. Story: Related news: BONDS: The Czech Republic's gross borrowing need should decrease to 267.9 billion Czech crowns ($12.5 billion) in 2015, a draft state budget showed on Wednesday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies steadied on Wednesday after falling in early trade due to jitters over the start of U.S. monetary tightening, the fragile situation in Ukraine and prospects of further rate cuts in the region. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech and Slovak spot power rose on Wednesday on forecasts for less renewable supply while reduced import capacity kept Hungarian day ahead prices at a regional premium, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.623 27.719 0.35 -1.06 vs Dollar 21.415 21.466 0.24 -7.8 Czech Equities 997.62 997.62 -0.04 0.87 U.S. Equities 17,068.71 17,013.87 0.32 2.97 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ NWR'S OKD PLANS TO JOIN MINES, GET TO COAL IN POLAND The hard coal miner OKD, owned by New World Resources , plans to join operation of its three mines in the Ostrava region in order to save more on the mining, managing director Dale Ekmark said. He also mentioned the possibilty to reach coal in the Polish mine Morcinek underground from the CSM mine on the Czech side without the need to open a new shaft on the Polish side, which would cost roughly 400 million euros. The new approach could be in use within 3 to 4 years, Ekmark said. OKD could thus get 10 to 11 million tonnes of coking coal from the Morcinek mine, he said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 FRANCE'S TECHNIP MAY GET CZK 8 BLN CONTRACT FROM AGROFERT France's engineering firm Technip is in exclusive talks to get an 8 billion crowns ($373.76 million) contract from Czech group Agrofert to build an ammonia plant at its processing plant in Duslo Sala in Slovakia. Agrofert is owned by Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 CSA, AEROFLOT TO LOSE EXCLUSIVITY ON PRAGUE-MOSCOW ROUTE Czech Airlines (CSA) and Russia's Aeroflot will lose exclusivity on the route between Prague and Moscow as of April 2015. This will allow another Czech and Russian carrier to operate on the lucrative route. Transportation Ministry spokesman said that this applies only for flights between the two cities, other destinations in Russia are not affected. CSA and Aeroflot operate 28 flights a week on the route. Pravo, page 18 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. (1 US dollar = 21.4040 Czech crown) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)